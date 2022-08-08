Read full article on original website
ABC News
Parents speak out on lawsuit accusing Instagram of fueling daughter's eating disorder, depression
Instagram is accused in two new lawsuits of spurring eating disorders and mental health problems ranging from anxiety and depression to addiction and suicide attempts in teenage girls. The lawsuits -- filed against Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, allege the company needs to be held responsible...
FOXBusiness
Colorado mother sues Facebook, alleges daughter's addiction to platform has caused mental health problems
A mother in Colorado is suing Facebook, alleging that the social media platform has contributed to her daughter's mental health issues. Cecelia Tesch, the mother of 13-year-old R.P., whose full name isn't revealed in court documents, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver, according to FOX 5. Court...
psychologytoday.com
Former Mental Health Czar Scorns Traditional Psychotherapy
Psychiatrist Tom Insel's criticism of traditional psychotherapy is based on outdated prejudices. Insel is mistaken when he implies that in-depth psychotherapy lacks the evidence of efficacy that other therapies have. When one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists expresses deep disdain for depth psychotherapy, especially when that criticism is misinformed and...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD
ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
Requiem For A Dream, Life After Opiate Addiction
Addiction is an affliction many suffer worldwide, but even after getting clean, recovery never stops. Adjusting to a new sober way of living is daunting, and most go back to their old ways, either continuing to suffer or even dying.
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
The Beginning of Sobriety Can be Challenging
So you’ve quit drinking and are awaiting the rush of health, vitality, and all things nice. Most of us quit because we want to feel better, or else why bother stopping, right? Except that now you feel a bit worse and can’t figure out why. You’re beginning to question your decision and can’t figure out why you would feel worse than ever.
Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.
verywellmind.com
Is There a Cure for ADHD?
ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a neurological condition that manifests as problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. About 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States live with ADHD, and many deal with symptoms throughout their lives. This article will describe the current understanding of...
psychologytoday.com
Living Well with Bipolar Disorder
This new blog column aims to provide a “deep dive” into the science-backed, therapeutic skills that can help people with bipolar disorder lead healthy and enriched lives. Mood-stabilizing medication is the cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment, yet several years of scientific research on bipolar disorder have also told us that there is an important role for certain psychological therapies in the treatment of this condition. Specifically, skills-based psychological interventions that teach people tangible tools for managing their bipolar disorder and reaching their life goals have scientific support for improving treatment outcomes in bipolar disorder when combined with medication treatment. Such skills-based psychological interventions may include:
Psych Centra
Do Therapists Tell You Your Diagnosis?
How useful is it to put a name to your experiences? Whether your therapist gives you a mental health diagnosis depends on several factors. You might assume that an integral part of working with a therapist involves receiving a diagnosis, but that’s not necessarily the case. Different therapists have...
Psych Centra
Wellbutrin and Panic Attacks: What Is the Link?
Wellbutrin is a medication primarily used to treat depression, but some people may experience side effects like anxiety and panic attacks. Wellbutrin is the brand name for the drug bupropion hydrochloride, an aminoketone class antidepressant, FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Though bupropion formulations can be effective for...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Narrative Therapy?
Psychotherapy, often simply called therapy or talk therapy, uses research-based techniques to help people lead better lives and work through difficulties. An estimated 1 in 10 U.S. adults sees a counselor or therapist. There are many different approaches and styles of psychotherapy, but what most of them have in common...
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
psychologytoday.com
Connecting to Your True Values in Eating Disorder Recovery
Often, for those with eating disorders, part of them wants to hold onto the disorder, and part of them desperately wants to be free from it. One way to identify your true values is to ask yourself what you want to be remembered for at the end of your life.
