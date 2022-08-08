ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZhjs_0h9cNiw100

A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man.

McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday.

“I know that many of you like myself, have viewed the video of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer and Mr. Eugene Lewis. I am alarmed as well as disturbed over it,” Lockley posted.

The incident reportedly happened on Aug. 5 when an unnamed Mississippi Highway Patrol officer in McComb arrested Lewis.

In the video, the trooper grabs Lewis by his neck and sends him to the ground, eventually landing off the side of the road. At one point, the trooper pins Lewis down to the ground with his knee while witnesses film at a distance.

The circumstances behind the arrest are not clear.

Lockley said in the news release on Facebook that he has referred the video and his concerns to a state representative.

“Last night, after viewing it several times, I contacted Representative Daryl Porter and asked him to intervene on behalf of the City of McComb since it involved a Highway Patrol Officer,” Lockley wrote. “I was informed this morning that an internal investigation was going to be conducted.”

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to local media that they are investigating the incident.

“I ask that you allow the investigation to be completed but at the same time let your voice be heard,” Lockley said in the post.

Comments / 115

Edward Minor
2d ago

I saw this video and it's absolutely horrible the force and mistreatment this law enforcement officer used on this man ! It actually makes me wonder have times really changed. This is a person we're suppose to trust, call in a time of help ? When the other officers arrived, nothing was said to the white man while the blacks was forcefully arrested !! This is absolutely deplorable & unjustifiably !! Very upsetting !!😡😡

Reply(16)
37
Jimmie Johnson
2d ago

I guess only thugs can be found to hire as law enforcement. while they all break laws. and assault Americans citizens. this has to stop by any means necessary.

Reply(3)
23
Theresa Crossley-Rogers
1d ago

ikr. Where is the officer's body cam. Probably off! It shouldn't and I said It. You work for everyone not just one set of people. Keep ur personal views or hate at home with the Good ole boys while ur holding a State job. if u can't do that u dont need to work in the public! Mr. Officer God is watching all of us! Judgement day is coming!

Reply
9
Related
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Mccomb, MS
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Disturbed#Politics Local
Obscura

Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery

BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
desotocountynews.com

Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy