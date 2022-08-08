Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Buffalo owner killed, Kansas deputy seriously injured in attack
A Kansas man was likely gored by a bison and an Ellsworth County deputy was seriously injured after an attack, officials say.
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer
A Kansan without credentials as a physician or pathologist was ordered to pay $764,000 in restitution and penalties for illegally providing autopsy services. The post Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$10K in oil field tubing stolen from Kansas lease
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
KCTV 5
Shawn Parcells banned from doing business in Kansas due to unlawful autopsy service
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells is permanently banned from doing business related to the human body and must pay $250,000 in restitution for unlawful autopsy services. This follows a wide-ranging KCTV5 investigation into complaints about Parcells who was operating under the moniker “Professor Lynn.”. Our investigation revealed horror...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983
A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
kiwaradio.com
Kansas Man Faces Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges After Arrest At Casino
Larchwood, Iowa — A Kansas man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot near Larchwood late on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies arrested 42-year-old William Versailles of Oberlin, Kansas. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court, the deputy made contact with Versailles as he entered his vehicle. The deputy says Versailles had drug paraphernalia in plain view and within his control. A strong odor of a controlled substance was also detected coming from his vehicle, says the deputy. He says that a search of Versailles’s vehicle revealed additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, and that multiple devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine were found. A total of approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine was found between two bags and approximately 38 grams of marijuana was found between six bags and one plastic container.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake
A judge from Arkansas was found dead at the bottom of a lake roughly 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning in what appears to be an accidental drowning, per authorities.
Comments / 2