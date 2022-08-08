ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen

Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Great Bend Post

Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Shawn Parcells banned from doing business in Kansas due to unlawful autopsy service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells is permanently banned from doing business related to the human body and must pay $250,000 in restitution for unlawful autopsy services. This follows a wide-ranging KCTV5 investigation into complaints about Parcells who was operating under the moniker “Professor Lynn.”. Our investigation revealed horror...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983

A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS
kiwaradio.com

Kansas Man Faces Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges After Arrest At Casino

Larchwood, Iowa — A Kansas man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot near Larchwood late on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies arrested 42-year-old William Versailles of Oberlin, Kansas. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court, the deputy made contact with Versailles as he entered his vehicle. The deputy says Versailles had drug paraphernalia in plain view and within his control. A strong odor of a controlled substance was also detected coming from his vehicle, says the deputy. He says that a search of Versailles’s vehicle revealed additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, and that multiple devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine were found. A total of approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine was found between two bags and approximately 38 grams of marijuana was found between six bags and one plastic container.
LARCHWOOD, IA
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO

