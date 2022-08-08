Firefighters Battle Attic Fire At Land O’ Lakes Apartment Complex

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An apartment fire is under control and extinguished after firefighters were called to Mystic Pointe Apartments on Monday.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, units at the Mystic Pointe Apartments in Land O’ Lakes had to be evacuated after a fire was reported in the attic.

“Firefighters have knocked down this fire in the attic. Firefighters have evacuated one building of the complex. No injuries were reported,” said Pasco Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, but lightning strikes have encompassed the gulf coast today, including Pasco County.

We will update this story if more details are released.

