3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap
Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
Top Speed
Why the 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster S Is The Best Sportster Yet
Harley-Davidson entered a new era with the introduction of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. First seen in the Pan America adventure bike, its second application was in the brand new Sportster S model, finally replacing the original Sportster that has been in production since 1957. Can The Gaokin Thor GK...
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Top Speed
The NSX Type S Will Go Down In The History Books As An Iconic Nameplate
The Honda/Acura NSX is without a doubt, one of the most influential names in the automotive landscape, a car that over the past 30 years has seen only two generations and a hand full of iterations. The latest chapter in this Japanese supercar saga is the new 2022 NSX Type S, which aims to celebrate the second-generation NSX by taking things up a notch and celebrating its visceral blend of performance and sensibility. So, let’s look at the history of NSX and the Type-S badge, and what makes the new Acura NSX Type S worthy enough to carry the legacy.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
motor1.com
Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser is first preview of new design language
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be a hand-built grand tourer that will introduce the British brand's new design language. It'll make a full debut during Monterey Car Week on August 20 at 8:00 PM PST (12:00 PM BST). According to Bentley, the Batur's design will point toward the look of...
Top Speed
2023 Rodin FZero Is A 224 MPH Track Weapon
Rodin Cars is a New Zealand-based car manufacturer specialized in building the "world’s very best maximum performance road and track cars." After being announced three years ago, the company’s new creation - the FZero - was finally "revealed" today. It is still in the development stages, but the specifications are pretty much final. In short, David Dicker, founder of Rodin Cars, has plans for the FZero to be the fastest car on earth.
Top Speed
This Wild Subaru STI Convertible Has A Ridiculous Price Tag - gallery
The roof was replaced with a folding top in 2011 by Newport Specialty Cars in California. This Custom Subaru Impreza STI has one serious modification. It is currently for sale at Patriot Nissan of Salem in New Hampshire. The car was initially for sale in 2017 but only cost under...
Top Speed
Be Thankful Porsche Didn’t Build This Quirky Cayenne Convertible
When it debuted in 2002,the Porsche Cayenne was a true oddball.A large, V-8-powered chunky SUV built by a dedicated sports car manufacturer was something nobody saw coming. In fact, the Cayenne essentially invented the performance SUV segment altogether. However, since Porsche was on a role making the weird a reality, they decided to look into making other versions of the Cayenne including a coupe, a long-wheelbase version, and a convertible, the latter of which they made a prototype.
Top Speed
Toyota Corolla APEX Review: The Sporty Compact Car For The Enthusiast
The Toyota Corolla first landed on US soil in 1968 and has made one of the biggest impacts on the nation’s car scene ever since. With the Corolla having sold over 50 million units globally, it is a feat not many car companies can say they have achieved. At some points in the vehicle’s history, the Corolla received sporty features and options to make it more of an enthusiast’s car rather than just a boring old compact sedan.
Top Speed
Your Favorite Harley-Davidson Tourers Look A Lot Sportier In Their New Attire
Harley-Davidson recently evoked the patriot in you with its military-inspired Enthusiast collection. In a similar fashion, the American giant has now introduced the Apex factory custom liveries for its Grand American Touring range, which pays homage to the company’s rich racing heritage.
This funky looking electric car wants to save the planet. Here’s what it’s like driving it
The Nimbus electric vehicle takes up less space than a traditional car and uses less energy. And it tilts to the side, like a motorcycle, when it turns.
Top Speed
This Custom-Tuned Aventador SVJ Puts Every Other Lamborghini to Shame
If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!
Top Speed
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Looks Mesmerizing In Its Chrome-laden Bobber Avatar
The Royal Enfield Classic 500 is a popular motorcycle. While enthusiasts love it for its old-school charm, custom bikemakers love its simplicity, making stunning transformations relatively easy. One such transformation comes from Purpose Built Moto which has converted a Classic 500 into an eye-grabbing bobber exuding chrome. Even though the...
insideevs.com
Watch This Tug Of War Battle Between Ford F-150 Lightning And Rivian R1T
The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T have been recently tested against each other in a tug of war. The two models are not direct competitors, but since they are among the first modern all-electric pickups on the market, tests of all kinds (range, acceleration, towing and more) are inevitable.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Is A Ducati Streetfighter V4 Faster Than A Honda CBR1000RR?
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is arguably the fastest naked motorcycle on the market right now. It not only makes crazy numbers but comes laden with wings and top-shelf electronics to help you churn out every ounce of performance available. Even after all this, though, many still believe it’s simply not...
