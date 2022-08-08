ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit ends in fiery crash

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago

Wichita County deputies were involved in a pursuit Sunday that ended in a fiery crash.

According to the report, just before 3 a.m. a Wichita County deputy attempted to stop a pickup for speeding on Iowa Park Road. The truck did not stop and fled. The chase ended near the intersection of Avenue I at Garfield Street when the fleeing truck crashed and burst into flames.

The fire department responded to put the burning truck out after it struck a parked vehicle and a tree as it fled. The driver and the passenger were both arrested. The driver was charged with evading arrest. A witness said the burning truck also set a tree and some grass on fire but it was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

