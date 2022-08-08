Read full article on original website
Grand Fire Protection District breaks ground on new station
As fire season grows longer and Grand Fire Protection District No. 1 in Granby receives more emergency calls, good news is literally breaking ground. Development of a new public safety center and fire station is underway near Lake Granby. The new station will house equipment for motor vehicle accidents, structural...
Granby Board of Trustees approves Terra Firma Custom Homes permit, adjusts parking code
In a quick hour and a half long meeting Tuesday night, the Granby Board of Trustees extended a conditional use permit for Terra Firma Custom Homes and approved changes to the town parking code, among other things. Town Manager Ted Cherry presented a resolution to the board for the conditional...
Grand Lake Board of Trustees opt out of state paid leave plan, approve marijuana ballot question
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees opted out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance plan Monday, just as Granby did last month. The board also approved three ballot questions that could legalize marijuana sale in the town and implement a 15% tax on the product. Trustees opted out...
From single-speed to downhill, if it’s a bike, Fraser’s Christine Tucker, 55, will ride it — and rack up national titles
Christine Tucker was just a middle-school kid in Mississippi when she and her dad embarked on a mission that was ahead of its time. Mountain biking was still in its infancy — you might even say it was a zygote. It was 1977 (or ’79) and Christine was 10 or 12 years old, she says. The youngest of six kids, her parents were so busy, “there are very few photos of my childhood,” she adds. But she loved riding bikes on dirt and up hills and over jumps so much that she and her dad built , effectively, their own mountain bike prototype.
Fraser Mountain Mural Festival showcases large-scale painters at high elevation
The Fraser Mountain Mural Festival has been steadily growing for four years now. This year’s festival began Friday, Aug. 12, with rainy weather, and the participants were given extra time to work on their murals. By 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, artists had to place down their brushes, paint cans and palettes and let the voting begin.
Obituary: Allen Francis Simonds
Long-time Grand Lake, Colo. resident Allen Francis Simonds departed this life on June 22, 2022 at the age of 87. He was one of the last of the Old Guard from Rocky Mountain National Park’s golden age. Allen was born March 27, 1935 in Fort Collins, Colo. to Austin...
Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Winter Park
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is reporting that 38-year-old Winter Park resident Anthony Franco allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old motorcyclist at 5:06 this evening during a road rage altercation that turned violent. According to a press release sent by the police, several motorcyclists traveling together were parked along Main Street...
High Country Rodeo named Best New Rodeo of the Year 2021
The summer season begins in Fraser when the High Country Rodeo opens its doors. As the rodeo began to wrap up its season, on Saturday, July 30, the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association named it Best New Rodeo of the Year 2021. The Fraser rodeo became an association-recognized rodeo just last year. The High Country Rodeo began in 1983.
Letter: ‘Fittest CrossFit man’ Cal Cherrington is an inspiration
This weekend life-long Grand County resident, coach, teacher and rancher Cal Cherrington won the title of fittest man 65+ at the CrossFit games. It was his fourth games appearance and he absolutely dominated, taking first place in six out of eight workouts and outscoring the second place finisher by 150 points. Cal has always been a mentor and inspiration to many Middle Park graduates and the Stand Firm CrossFit family that he and his wife Tami have supported over the years. But this is truly an accomplishment that can only be possible through hard work, grit and determination.
