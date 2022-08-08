ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Development opportunities, Spirit Halloween, The Big Garlic

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ys7qa_0h9cMw0k00

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

A few weeks ago, I asked you to share with me what you think Wisconsin Rapids needs in terms of development, whether it was more retail, housing, industry, recreation or something else. Many of you shared your thoughts with me, and I also talked with the city's director of community development to get a fuller picture of what Rapids needs and what's realistic. The results are in, and it turns out there's both need and room for growth in retail stores, restaurants, housing, entertainment and recreation and opportunities to diversify the economy with other industries.

While the calendar says we're still in summer, people are already getting ready for Halloween. Spirit Halloween has opened a store in Wisconsin Rapids, and the company has plans to open another in Stevens Point soon.

My colleagues have been focused on businesses in central Wisconsin, as well. Check out Melissa Siegler's look at the comeback of brick-and-mortar retail in central Wisconsin and throughout the state. She explains how the growth of brick-and-mortar retail stores outgrew ecommerce last year, and people are wanting to shop in-person.

Our intern, Emalyn Muzzy, recently talked with Tony Rockweit, who just opened The Big Garlic earlier this month at 925 Clark St. in Stevens Point. The restaurant features garlic cheeseburgers and Chicago-style hot dogs, along with other sandwiches and homemade chips.

Last week, I also covered the loss of a Wisconsin Rapids business man and philanthropist. George W. Mead II, the last local owner of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill, died July 29 at 94. He was a fourth-generation legacy in the paper industry, as his great-grandfather, J.D. Witter, was one of the original founders of Consolidated. His grandfather and father also led the company before he became president and CEO in 1966. Many former employees and local organizations were touched by George's legacy and generosity, and they shared their memories with me.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
WSAW

August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point. Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation. From...
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Sunflower Field Features 120,000 Sunflowers

AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – The Auburndale School Forest is once again full of color as over 120,000 sunflowers and hybrid flowers are about to be in full bloom. The 4.5-acre sunflower field will be vibrant for about two weeks and features several photo opportunities, including a wooden bridge, viewing platform, “big chair,” a 1952 Chevrolet truck and an Oliver 66 tractor.
AUBURNDALE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Stevens Point, WI
Government
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
stevenspoint.news

Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results

Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is excited about the prospects of a new mixed-use retail and housing development in the Riverlife area. “It was really exciting to see what people had envisioned for that space,” said Rosenberg. “I think working with [SC] Swiderski is going to be fabulous, I’m really excited.”
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Halloween#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
onfocus.news

Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building a house for a disabled veteran. Help is needed as the project moves into its next phase. “We got the basement poured last week and the lumber comes on Wednesday,” said Ed Korlesky, Building...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
wiproud.com

Teacher shortage continues to plague Wisconsin schools

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re under a month away from the start of a new school year. Some districts are struggling to fill teaching and other staff positions. From large districts like Neenah with close to 7-thousand students; “as of today we have 16 teaching openings for the upcoming year.” To smaller schools like Horicon where enrollment is only about 8-hundred — School districts across the region and state are struggling to fill open teaching positions.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Combat Readiness Training May Result in More Airspace Activity in August

CAMP DOUGLAS, WI (OnFocus) — Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise Aug. 8-19, which includes nearly 1,000 personnel from approximately 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units. Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating...
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
cwbradio.com

Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau woman is accused of providing false information to help facilitate a gun purchase. 31 year old Ashley Zastrow is said to have provided her information for the purchase to allow someone else to complete the transaction, a highly illegal method known as a straw purchase. She was arrested in Marshfield last week and indicted in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13

SCOTT MILLER, MCKENZIE SNUSTEAD, KATHRYN JOHNSON, AND MARSHFIELD PULMONARY REHABILITATION

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Scott Miller, McKenzie Snustead, Kathryn Johnson, and Marshfield Pulmonary Rehabilitation for the Sunshine Award. Scott, McKenzie, and Kathryn are the best. They have helped me become stronger, so I was then able to have a lung transplant. They continue to do everything they can do to help motivate me to get stronger after my transplant. You are the best!
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

803
Followers
149
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wisconsin Rapids area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wisconsinrapidstribune.com

 http://wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy