Development opportunities, Spirit Halloween, The Big Garlic

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

A few weeks ago, I asked you to share with me what you think Wisconsin Rapids needs in terms of development, whether it was more retail, housing, industry, recreation or something else. Many of you shared your thoughts with me, and I also talked with the city's director of community development to get a fuller picture of what Rapids needs and what's realistic. The results are in, and it turns out there's both need and room for growth in retail stores, restaurants, housing, entertainment and recreation and opportunities to diversify the economy with other industries.

While the calendar says we're still in summer, people are already getting ready for Halloween. Spirit Halloween has opened a store in Wisconsin Rapids, and the company has plans to open another in Stevens Point soon.

My colleagues have been focused on businesses in central Wisconsin, as well. Check out Melissa Siegler's look at the comeback of brick-and-mortar retail in central Wisconsin and throughout the state. She explains how the growth of brick-and-mortar retail stores outgrew ecommerce last year, and people are wanting to shop in-person.

Our intern, Emalyn Muzzy, recently talked with Tony Rockweit, who just opened The Big Garlic earlier this month at 925 Clark St. in Stevens Point. The restaurant features garlic cheeseburgers and Chicago-style hot dogs, along with other sandwiches and homemade chips.

Last week, I also covered the loss of a Wisconsin Rapids business man and philanthropist. George W. Mead II, the last local owner of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill, died July 29 at 94. He was a fourth-generation legacy in the paper industry, as his great-grandfather, J.D. Witter, was one of the original founders of Consolidated. His grandfather and father also led the company before he became president and CEO in 1966. Many former employees and local organizations were touched by George's legacy and generosity, and they shared their memories with me.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.