ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Whole Foods#The Getaway#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Abercrombie Fitch#Blue Apron#A F
TheStreet

After Failed Sale, Kohl's Tries Something New In Its Stores

Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report had been shopping for buyers for the department store this spring, as activist investors pushed for the move. The company drew interest from a number of potential buyers before opting to negotiate with the parent company of Vitamin Shoppe. The frontrunner to...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'

Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update. On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts

As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Consumer Preferences Changing At Dollar Stores In 2022

Inflation is soaring in America. And shoppers are feeling the effects everywhere. More so with food. Their buying preferences are changing at fast food chains, Walmart, and other retailers. This new behavior is causing brands to change their financial outlook for the year. Plus, revise their inventory.
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy