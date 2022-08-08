Inflation Reduction Act aims to ease inflation through climate change initiatives

Read full article on original website
McKee announces plan to provide electricity rate relief
As Rhode Islanders brace for higher electric rates in the months ahead, Gov. Dan McKee is expected to lay out a plan Wednesday that will provide relief to residents.
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislation into law
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker has officially signed sports betting into law in the state of Massachusetts. On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State. Governor Baker issued a statement to Western Mass News Wednesday, saying, quote:. “Our administration...
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization
(WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting in the Commonwealth. This move comes just nine days after the state’s House and Senate agreed on a compromise bill and just one day before the governor’s deadline to sign it. We caught up with legislators who think this is a positive step for the Bay State.
Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’
The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
List Of All Massachusetts Cities, Towns With Outdoor Water Use Restrictions
With all of Massachusetts now experiencing noticeable drought conditions, many cities and towns in the Commonwealth are limiting outdoor water use to reduce water consumption. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) says these restrictions could vary but often include:. Limitations on the hours of the day you may water.
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Sports betting in Massachusetts: Gov. Baker offers support for substance of bill, but is ‘working through the details’
Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday afternoon that he “conceptually” supports legislation legalizing sports wagering in Massachusetts days before a deadline to act on a bill that has sat on his desk for the last week. Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise sports betting bill last week, and Baker...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Baker says climate change bill is giving him agita
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER indicated on Tuesday he is having difficulty reaching a decision on whether to sign the climate change/energy bill the Legislature sent him. At a press availability, Baker said he has major concerns about a provision in the bill that would allow 10 communities to experiment with banning fossil fuel infrastructure in new construction projects.
A List of What Doesn’t Qualify for MA’s Sales Tax Holiday Exemption
Massachusetts residents are looking forward to the sales tax holiday which is coming up this weekend (Aug. 13/14). It's an opportunity to purchase items without having to pay the sales tax on those items. Everything from lawnmowers, snowblowers, power washers, dehumidifiers, grills, electronics, furniture, books, clothing (less than $175), tools, and more will be exempt from sales tax.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts
A list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts' annual sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days, will be exempt from sales tax. Here's everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend,...
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?
In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
Massachusetts AC repair companies inundated with calls for service
DEDHAM, Mass. — HVAC companies across Massachusetts have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs during the latest heatwave. Scott MacFarlane, owner of MacFarlane Energy in Dedham, told Boston 25 News that his company has been getting up to 100 requests for service daily. He said his Cape...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Governor Baker's block of prison moratorium 'a slap in the face,' says anti-incarceration group
A Massachusetts group opposed to the incarceration of women and girls says a decision by Governor Charlie Baker to block a five-year moratorium on prison construction from moving forward is not acceptable. Baker signed a new bond bill last week, but excluded a five-year prohibition on building prisons and jails,...
