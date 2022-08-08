Read full article on original website
Aiken County school district having problems with phone system
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
Aiken County schools preparing for new year, growth
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local counties that started school earlier took the time to update their security systems and fill job openings. Now that Aiken is about to go back, we wanted to know what challenges they’re facing for the new term. School board members are gearing up for...
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video appears to show an overcrowded Columbia County school bus sent to us by concerned parents. One parent sent us the response from the school district saying they are working to level bus loads as quickly as possible. They say it’s a challenging process, and hopefully, there will be daily improvements.
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
Community roundup: Coming events, acts of kindness and more
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Busby’s Heating and Air on Tuesday presented Hope House in Augusta with a $2,000 contribution as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Hope House strives to instill self-sufficiency in individuals and families through comprehensive treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated...
High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers
School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
Richmond County moves forward with inmate medical contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A committee of the Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s renewal with Wellpath for Richmond County inmate medical care. The approval came as part of a consent motion with no discussion. It still must be approved by the commission. With...
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshman to campus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fun of move-in day on Augusta University’s campus is on hold for about 30 students, after the university found mold in dorms at Oak and Elm Hall. The students are freshman in the health and science programs. While hundreds of students were able to...
Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall. Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier. We met with the Richmond...
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
North Augusta residents now have new option for emergency medical care
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Starting Tuesday morning, patients who need emergency care can find it in North Augusta. Before now, people in outer Aiken and Edgefield Counties had to go to Aiken or Augusta for emergency medical care. Now they don’t have to go as far to get help. The new freestanding ER at Sweetwater, […]
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 8
It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
Coroner investigates death at Richmond County correctional site
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death that occurred Tuesday. The death occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institution at 2314 Tobacco Road. The coroner says the inmate died while in the recreational area of the facility. The deceased, Stuart Martin,...
SRS, Grovetown and others to hold job fairs in coming days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. GROVETOWN, Ga. - The city of Grovetown will hold a job fair from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Liberty Park to fill several positions in various city departments.
Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside the commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “ said Resident who lives on Ellis street. A long time problem of flooding and mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
