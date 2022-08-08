ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Crook
2d ago

if he don't want his feeling hurt he needs to stay in the basement eating ice cream. if he can answer questions then stay away. we have alot of questions not the media asking kids questions

Reply(25)
83
Queen Cookie
2d ago

They need to bring those stimulus checks with them after they done gave Ukraine all of our tax money now we are in a recession like the Bush era😫😳🤑

Reply(17)
67
kaosum
2d ago

Many mainstream news sites ran by liberals all day SC is one of the worst states in the nation, yet these same liberals have zero issues coming here for vacation or retirement. If you hate this state so much that you need to bad mouth it, how about practice what you preach and stay away?

Reply(9)
55
