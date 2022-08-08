ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

news9.com

First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year

Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kswo.com

Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Gist: TPS Focused On Serving Students, Parents Can Be Partners

Tulsa Public School students head back to class one week from Friday. The district is starting the year under the cloud of accreditation downgrade and state audit that Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist says is politically motivated. Wednesday on Six in the Morning, Gist said their focus remains on serving Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
kosu.org

How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus

It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
BEGGS, OK
Z94

news9.com

news9.com

