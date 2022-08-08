Read full article on original website
news9.com
First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year
Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
kswo.com
Free School Meal Program Ends
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
news9.com
Gist: TPS Focused On Serving Students, Parents Can Be Partners
Tulsa Public School students head back to class one week from Friday. The district is starting the year under the cloud of accreditation downgrade and state audit that Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist says is politically motivated. Wednesday on Six in the Morning, Gist said their focus remains on serving Tulsa...
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
kosu.org
How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus
It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
kosu.org
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year
At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
news9.com
Memorial Bench To Honor Memory Of Bristow Middle School Teacher Arrives Ahead Of New School Year
Bristow Public Schools now has something to honor the life and legacy of one of its former administrators. It’s taken 2 years, but now Brian Burden is memorialized at Bristow Middle School. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details on how he is being...
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
news9.com
State Chamber Research Foundation Working To Reduce Taxes For Oklahomans
The State Chamber Research Foundation is looking into ways Oklahoma can reduce the effects of inflation. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details on the efforts.
Oklahoma officially names American Quarter Horse as state horse
As of Wednesday morning, Oklahoma officially has a state horse.
175 Oklahoma artists to sell their art at brewery
175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
news9.com
Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot
In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
news9.com
Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others
A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
Doctor On Call: Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Today, we're talking about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
