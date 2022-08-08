Columbus Democratic activist pleased with Senate passage of Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — The Democrats’ legislative victory in the U.S. Senate over the weekend doesn’t happen without Georgia voters replacing two Republican senators with two Democrats in January 2021.

And one grassroots Columbus Democrat tells WRBL says she campaigned and canvassed tirelessly for just this moment. Chuck joins us now.

During the 2020 campaign cycle, Laura Walker was the leader of the Muscogee County Democrats.

She knew the possibilities if Georgia could unseat Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

And this legislation was exactly what she was working to accomplish.

That’s why Walker spent hundreds of hours campaigning for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, first in the November 20-20 election then in the January 20-21 runoffs.

Both candidates spent considerable time campaigning in Columbus. Just before the runoff, Ossoff and Warnock brought then Vice President Kamala Harris to a Columbus rally.

Sunday, the votes of Ossoff, Warnock and Harris passed the legislation 51-50 along party lines.

This is one of those situations where local politics has had enormous national ramifications.

“So, that’s a really good prompt on messaging, you know,” she said. “These things we do here on the streets of Columbus, Georgia they make a difference not only to our state but, like you said, now nationally. We’re able to do climate change legislation that has never been done before, ever. And challenging the healthcare system with, you know, being able to bargain back and forth for prices for prescription drugs. … We really did do it. And I’m hugely proud of that.”

The bill includes $369 billion for climate and clean energy investments … will raise more than $300 billion in revenue after imposing a new minimum for corporate taxes … and will allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.

“I was just thrilled that they were able to compromise with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema,” Walker said. “But then, once I stepped back, I thought, ‘Wow. OK. Even if we had not turned both Senate seats blue — both of them.’ Then it kind of dawned on me. Wow. This could not have happened without that accomplishment.”

