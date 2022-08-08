ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

nhbr.com

New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise

The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
compassvermont.com

West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
VERMONT STATE
State
New Hampshire State
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report one new COVID-19 death Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,637 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 271 new cases on Wednesday, above the average of 229 cases per day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nhbr.com

New Hampshire single-family home, condo sales fell in July

The pending real estate slowdown you’ve been hearing about anecdotally is beginning to appear in the latest July single-family home sale statistics from the NH Association of Realtors. Home sales in July declined by nearly 18 percent compared to the same period a year ago, and they also declined...
REAL ESTATE
WMUR.com

'Significant deficiencies' found in investigation of uncounted ballots in Bedford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has wrapped up its investigation into problems with uncounted ballots in Bedford during the 2020 election, finding "significant deficiencies" that did not affect the outcome. The review determined that 190 absentee ballots in Bedford were never counted. Most were accidentally...
BEDFORD, NH
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

