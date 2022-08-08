ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 79

stagleap07
4d ago

the Republican Taliban domestic terrorists always come to roost in AZ, bring them we are turning this state blue

Reply(27)
36
Pamela
4d ago

oh, stop with the hatred. we can turn the state blue and save Arizona alot of headache. grow up and move forward instead of trying to take us back to 1950.

Reply(1)
7
orty
4d ago

I have 6 children. That’s 8 republican votes out of one single home full of patriots. Let’s go! Red wave!

Reply(6)
18
 

KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Joe Arpaio is Four Times a Loser

Whoever said “third time’s the charm” must not have been talking about Joe Arpaio. The defrocked Maricopa County sheriff lost his latest bid to return to public office. Arpaio was defeated in a tight race for mayor of Fountain Hills, the opulent suburb he has called home for more than two decades. The race marked his third ill-fated comeback bid since voters ejected him from the sheriff’s office in 2016, ending a 24-year tenure.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Amarillo Pioneer

DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
FLORIDA STATE
AZFamily

Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
starvedrock.media

Arizona governor signs right to try expansion

(The Center Square) – The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen....
ARIZONA STATE

