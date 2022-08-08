ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas neighborhood demands change after string of cars slamming into houses

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas neighbors are demanding change after a string of vehicles have plowed into their property. They say speeding on Harvest Hill Road - near the Dallas Tollway and Midway - is so common that they don't even feel safe in their homes. On an afternoon in February, Susan Martinez heard a boom coming from the front of her house."Then there was like an explosion," she said. "I got up and went running in there to see what was going on. The truck with the guy in it was in our sitting room."She said 15 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Firefighters rescue horse stuck in waist-deep mud in Denton County

DOUBLE OAK, Texas - Some firefighters in Denton County rescued a horse from a very muddy situation. The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department worked with the Denton County Emergency Services District to free the stuck horse. They posted the pictures on their Facebook page. The horse became trapped in the...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Field Street

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been stabbed in the chest. Officers started CPR and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where he died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

School year begins for victims of Balch Springs fire

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Two weeks ago, three dozen Balch Springs families watched their homes burn. Nine of them burned to the ground. Investigators say a mowing crew on July 25 accidentally started a grass fire that spread to their neighborhood. Dozens of houses burned, and there are now many...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
ALEDO, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Who Set Boyfriend On Fire To Be Charged With Murder

The North Texas woman who set her boyfriend on fire is set to face murder charges after he died from his injuries. Ricky Doyle, 25, died two weeks after Breana Johnson, 24, pumped gas into the backseat where he was sitting and intentionally set him on fire, KDFW reports. The attack took place on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road in Arlington, Texas, following an argument between the couple.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthinc.com

Chalk Mountain Services Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Grand Champion

Fort Worth-based Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leading player in the oilfield services industry, has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety...
TEXAS STATE

