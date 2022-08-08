Read full article on original website
Dallas neighborhood demands change after string of cars slamming into houses
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas neighbors are demanding change after a string of vehicles have plowed into their property. They say speeding on Harvest Hill Road - near the Dallas Tollway and Midway - is so common that they don't even feel safe in their homes. On an afternoon in February, Susan Martinez heard a boom coming from the front of her house."Then there was like an explosion," she said. "I got up and went running in there to see what was going on. The truck with the guy in it was in our sitting room."She said 15 minutes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — Crews responded to a fatal “fire incident” at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Around 1 p.m., Plano Fire-Rescue was called to a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15 Street. Officials told WFAA that...
10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon. Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a...
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
DALLAS (KTVT) – Catalytic converter thefts are still rising in north Texas, as thieves target the precious metals inside. But one repeat victim decided to fight back, literally. Clay Hayner’s van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year. “For some reason, it’s...
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
fox4news.com
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in waist-deep mud in Denton County
DOUBLE OAK, Texas - Some firefighters in Denton County rescued a horse from a very muddy situation. The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department worked with the Denton County Emergency Services District to free the stuck horse. They posted the pictures on their Facebook page. The horse became trapped in the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Field Street
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been stabbed in the chest. Officers started CPR and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where he died.
fox4news.com
School year begins for victims of Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Two weeks ago, three dozen Balch Springs families watched their homes burn. Nine of them burned to the ground. Investigators say a mowing crew on July 25 accidentally started a grass fire that spread to their neighborhood. Dozens of houses burned, and there are now many...
fox4news.com
Dallas City Council approves ordinance limiting resources to investigate abortions
DALLAS - Dallas City Council approved a measure on Wednesday to restrict the use of city resources to investigate abortions. The city council’s move won’t make abortion legal in Dallas, but it does aim to keep it a low priority for law enforcement when the state’s trigger law banning abortions goes into effect.
fox4news.com
Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive
ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
Southwest flight attendant’s back broken in hard landing
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
Three killed, including toddler, in wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 175
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Three people, including a toddler, were tragically killed after authorities say a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle head on early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 175. Just after 1 a.m., the Seagoville Police Department and fire department were dispatched to the wrong-way crash on eastbound U.S....
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver who crashed into White Settlement home has 3 previous DWIs
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The man accused of being under the influence when he crashed into a White Settlement home — killing a high school student and injuring her parents — had previously been convicted of DWI several times. The crash happened Sunday just after 6:15 p.m. in...
Texas Woman Who Set Boyfriend On Fire To Be Charged With Murder
The North Texas woman who set her boyfriend on fire is set to face murder charges after he died from his injuries. Ricky Doyle, 25, died two weeks after Breana Johnson, 24, pumped gas into the backseat where he was sitting and intentionally set him on fire, KDFW reports. The attack took place on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road in Arlington, Texas, following an argument between the couple.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
fortworthinc.com
Chalk Mountain Services Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Grand Champion
Fort Worth-based Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leading player in the oilfield services industry, has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety...
