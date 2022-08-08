One of our own Claremore kiddos is battling cancer, so let’s rally to help her family with expenses!. Wrestling for a Cause presents the “Fight for Cherish” live wrestling event on Saturday, August 27, at the American Legion Post 141 (2141 OK-88). With the purchase of a VIP table for $125, you can enter at 5:30p. Bell time is 7p. Front row seats are just $20, and general admission seats are $15. Get your tickets HERE!

