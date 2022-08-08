Read full article on original website
Owasso Public Schools plans for changes, challenges in upcoming school year
OWASSO, Okla. — A new school year starts Thursday morning for Owasso Public Schools. About 9,300 students attended Owasso Public Schools last year. However, new Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates tells FOX23 that enrollment has grown to nearly 9,800. There are several big changes for students this year, including the...
First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year
Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Gist: TPS Focused On Serving Students, Parents Can Be Partners
Tulsa Public School students head back to class one week from Friday. The district is starting the year under the cloud of accreditation downgrade and state audit that Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist says is politically motivated. Wednesday on Six in the Morning, Gist said their focus remains on serving Tulsa...
Memorial Bench To Honor Memory Of Bristow Middle School Teacher Arrives Ahead Of New School Year
Bristow Public Schools now has something to honor the life and legacy of one of its former administrators. It’s taken 2 years, but now Brian Burden is memorialized at Bristow Middle School. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details on how he is being...
Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot
In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
Coweta woman celebrates 50-year work anniversary with Yale Cleaners
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Wednesday, Yale Cleaners celebrated 76-year-old Sharon Dishman, who has worked for the company for 50 years. Dishman has worked at different stores and in a management role, but now works at the Broken Arrow store. Dishman didn’t mince words on her message to the...
Pavement Project Begins On Stretch Of Highway 169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
A new pavement rehabilitation project will force lane closures on a stretch of Highway 169 between Owasso and Collinsville. The project is expected to take nearly six months to finish. ODOT says northbound traffic on Highway 169 will be narrowed to one lane between 106th Street in Owasso and Highway...
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer
The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
OSSAA issues new rules aimed at preventing fights, arguments at games
TULSA, Okla. — It’s almost the start of a new school year, which also means football season. As stadiums will be packed on Friday nights later this month, there’s new rules surrounding sportsmanship for coaches, players, and fans. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) is using...
Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
Let’s Help a Claremore Kiddo Fight Cancer!
One of our own Claremore kiddos is battling cancer, so let’s rally to help her family with expenses!. Wrestling for a Cause presents the “Fight for Cherish” live wrestling event on Saturday, August 27, at the American Legion Post 141 (2141 OK-88). With the purchase of a VIP table for $125, you can enter at 5:30p. Bell time is 7p. Front row seats are just $20, and general admission seats are $15. Get your tickets HERE!
Man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening Rep. Kevin Hern
TULSA, Okla. — A man known for showing up uninvited to political events and trying to get close to politicians pleaded guilty Wednesday for cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements regarding U.S. Representative Kevin Hern and his family. Hern represents Oklahoma’s first congressional district. Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39,...
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek
An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
White Wolf Steakhouse wins ‘Best of Cherokee County’ from Tahlequah Daily Press
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – White Wolf Steakhouse, the upscale dining experience located in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, has been recognized by the Tahlequah Daily Press in its annual Best of Cherokee County recognitions, where readers vote on their favorites within the region. The award-winning restaurant is recognized as the winner in...
Gov. Stitt Signs Law Banning Video Release Of Officer Deaths In Line Of Duty
Governor Stitt signed a bill into law that bans the release of any video showing the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty. The new law says the video can only be released if a court rules it should be. State Senator John Haste sponsored this...
