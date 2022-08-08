ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

news9.com

First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year

Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Gist: TPS Focused On Serving Students, Parents Can Be Partners

Tulsa Public School students head back to class one week from Friday. The district is starting the year under the cloud of accreditation downgrade and state audit that Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist says is politically motivated. Wednesday on Six in the Morning, Gist said their focus remains on serving Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot

In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
OKMULGEE, OK
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
NewsBreak
Education
tulsatoday.com

Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer

The Tulsa County Election Board has received and forwarded complaints to law enforcement that County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Bob Jack’s campaign mailer in mid-June was illegal ballot harvesting. Multiple complaints have been forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Tulsa Today reported June 20th that Jack’s mailer violated privacy and risked identity theft, but the story keeps growing.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Let’s Help a Claremore Kiddo Fight Cancer!

One of our own Claremore kiddos is battling cancer, so let’s rally to help her family with expenses!. Wrestling for a Cause presents the “Fight for Cherish” live wrestling event on Saturday, August 27, at the American Legion Post 141 (2141 OK-88). With the purchase of a VIP table for $125, you can enter at 5:30p. Bell time is 7p. Front row seats are just $20, and general admission seats are $15. Get your tickets HERE!
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening Rep. Kevin Hern

TULSA, Okla. — A man known for showing up uninvited to political events and trying to get close to politicians pleaded guilty Wednesday for cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements regarding U.S. Representative Kevin Hern and his family. Hern represents Oklahoma’s first congressional district. Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kgou.org

Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek

An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK

