KBUR
23-year-old arrested in Chicago area after threat of terrorism in Dubuque
Dubuque, IA- Dubuque Police say a former Clarke University student has been arrested after making a threat that prompted the closure of Clarke’s Dubuque campus Monday. Radio Iowa reports that Just before 8 a.m., Clarke University announced the campus was closed due to an active social media threat. Police...
KCRG.com
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque said an arrest has been made following a threat of violence that forced a lockdown at Clarke University Monday morning. Police said Rashaud Colbert, 23, who has no known home address, was arrested Monday morning in Darien, Illinois, on a warrant charging Threat of Terrorism. Police said Colbert is a former student of the university.
A Dubuque University No Longer on Lockdown After Social Threat
Sunday night August 7 at around 10:30 PM, the Dubuque County Emergency Communication Center received reports of a threat of violence that was posted on social media and directed at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Dr. Dubuque Police and Clarke University officials began investigating the threat and found it was posted by a former student. Clarke University officials locked down their facilities out of an abundance of caution while Dubuque Police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for the former student’s arrest.
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, perjury charges
A Dubuque man was sentenced for methamphetamine and perjury charges. Nathan L. Scott pled guilty July 26 as part of a plea agreement to possession of methamphetamine, which are both Class 3 felonies. As a result of his plea of guilty, Scott was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the perjury charge and two years on the methamphetamine charge. The sentences will be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.
ourquadcities.com
Officer in court: Caretaker ran up $7,000 on victim’s credit cards
A Davenport Police Officer on Tuesday testified a 34-year-old Moline caretaker used a victim’s credit card to buy about $7,000 of purchases. Quanitra Light faces felony charges of second-degree theft; unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000; and dependent adult abuse – exploitation over $100, court records say. She appeared Tuesday with her attorney in Scott County Court.
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
Man sentenced to prison for possession
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf announced that on August 9, James S. Jameson pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to Possession of a Controlled Substance under 15 grams (Cocaine), which is a Class 4 Felony. Jameson was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, […]
iowatorch.com
Several parents sue Linn-Mar School District over transgender policy
MARION, Iowa – Parents Defending Education filed a lawsuit last week against Linn-Mar Community School District in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. They allege that the district violates students’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights through its “Transgender and Students Nonconforming to Gender Role Stereotypes” policy.
Clintion, IA police ask for help in search for gas station robbery suspect
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station. According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
Sioux City Journal
'He did not deserve to be murdered,' says mother of man killed by Scott County deputy
Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there. July 27 was supposed to be Robert Mitchell's golden birthday, and to celebrate, his nieces took a sign depicting a picture of him and the phrase "happy birthday, Bobby" on the Channel Cat Water Taxi. Thorington said that it helped them feel close to their uncle on what was supposed to be his special day.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
nbc15.com
Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Grant County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital on Friday after one of the drivers fell asleep on CTY U in Beetown Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. a 58-year-old woman was going westbound on CTY U near Rattlesnake...
prestontimesonline.com
MercyOne Clinton Nurse Receives Scholarship to Continue Medical Education
Kylee Sweenie of Clinton, a nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). Kylee is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
KWQC
BOP staff visit USP Thomson, union calls for warden’s removal
THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - Twenty staff members from the Federal Bureau of Prisons started their week-long visit to USP Thomson on Monday. While there, the BOP will evaluate leadership skills and management while seeing what changes could be made to increase staff morale. A few weeks ago, the staff union...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dubuque
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Dubuque, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
