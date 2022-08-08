ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, MO

KYTV

Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drew Lewis Foundation is paying it forward, in a sense, with its Blue House Project. Jeff Reeb, Director of Housing for the nonprofit, walked Daniel Posey through one of the Springfield homes under renovation, showing us before and after images of the house, and how this process helps struggling families in the Ozarks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
BRUMLEY, MO
County
Webster County, MO
City
Diggins, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Webster County, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
thechronicle.news

Concrete truck stolen in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking anybody who sees an H&H concrete truck driving round Springfield to test the license plate as a result of it could be stolen. The truck was stolen in a single day Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Avenue...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
#Siren#City Of Diggins#Rock Alerting Systems
KYTV

School districts in the Ozarks looking to hire more bus drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With just a few weeks left of summer, school districts are trying to make sure they have enough people willing to drive a bus. ”Right now, we are looking at hiring 24, 25 people,” said Joe Pemberton, Director of Transportation at Lebanon R-3 School District.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County tractor crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor truck crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

