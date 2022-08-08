Read full article on original website
Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drew Lewis Foundation is paying it forward, in a sense, with its Blue House Project. Jeff Reeb, Director of Housing for the nonprofit, walked Daniel Posey through one of the Springfield homes under renovation, showing us before and after images of the house, and how this process helps struggling families in the Ozarks.
City of Springfield takes safety measures for Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday. Springfield leaders expect around 75,000 visitors to pack downtown. The city is focusing on safety protocols put in place to make sure this event runs smoothly. “Springfield is home and just knowing that the Route 66 Festival...
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Concrete truck stolen in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking anybody who sees an H&H concrete truck driving round Springfield to test the license plate as a result of it could be stolen. The truck was stolen in a single day Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Avenue...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Springfield investors turn long-term rentals into Airbnbs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Trying to rent a home can be just as difficult as buying one in this market. You’ll have to move fast if you are looking for a rental here in Springfield. “Now it has been just a free for all lately to where you could have...
School districts in the Ozarks looking to hire more bus drivers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With just a few weeks left of summer, school districts are trying to make sure they have enough people willing to drive a bus. ”Right now, we are looking at hiring 24, 25 people,” said Joe Pemberton, Director of Transportation at Lebanon R-3 School District.
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
Patchy heavy rain is possible again today, though storms won't be as widespread. Temperatures should stay in the 80s.
Nick’s True Value Hardware Is Lake Of The Ozarks’ New Source For Contractors & DIYers
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County tractor crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor truck crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
SPONSORED The Place: Ozarks Deal - $20 of Archie’s Italian Eatery for $12
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Archie with Archie’s Eatery is in the Place kitchen cooking up two of his most famous dishes. The next time you eat at his restaurant, use our Ozarks Deal and get $20 worth of food for just $12. You can find the deal by visiting...
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a teenage driver on Wednesday morning. The driver, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, 14, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash near Phelps on State...
