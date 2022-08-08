Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood

Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley. Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as the house was placed in its new location. It was transported in an effort to salvage it and make way for a new...
Palmer committee addresses concern at 4-way intersection
A decision is being made by the town of Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.
Wednesday morning news update
In this update, one person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Northampton this morning, a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty yesterday, and a homicide investigation is underway in Enfield after a body was found in the gazebo of the town's green early this morning. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019.
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019.
Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair
Legal expert explains what's to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident
Legal expert explains what's to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Proposed warehouse in Willington raises traffic concerns in Stafford
STAFFORD — A proposed 1.5 million square foot warehouse building in Willington is raising concerns from both Stafford and Willington residents about the additional traffic that could result from the development. The proposed warehouse, if approved by Willington’s Planning and Zoning Commission, would be located off Exit 70 on...
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
Agawam Police respond to call for service on Cooper Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a call for service on Cooper Street Wednesday morning. According to Lt. Anthony Grasso, officers arrived on scene and discovered that further investigation will be required. Police have not disclosed the reason for the call, however, they said that the probe does...
Northampton officials warn against swimming at Greenway Park boat launch
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are.
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
