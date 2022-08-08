ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood

By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley. Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as the house was placed in its new location. It was transported in an effort to salvage it and make way for a new...
HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
East Longmeadow, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday morning news update

In this update, one person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Northampton this morning, a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty yesterday, and a homicide investigation is underway in Enfield after a body was found in the gazebo of the town's green early this morning. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
ENFIELD, NH
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Wggb Wshm#National Grid
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair

Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to call for service on Cooper Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a call for service on Cooper Street Wednesday morning. According to Lt. Anthony Grasso, officers arrived on scene and discovered that further investigation will be required. Police have not disclosed the reason for the call, however, they said that the probe does...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 54 minutes ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy