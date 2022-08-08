ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

John Travolta On Olivia Newton-John's Death: ‘You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better’

By Andre Ellington
 2 days ago

Legendary actor John Travolta released a tender statement on social media on the death Monday of “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John .

In a post on Instagram , Travolta wrote: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.”

“Your impact was incredible,” Travolta added. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Newton-John, 73, died on Monday after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Travolta and Newton-John starred alongside each other as the iconic couple Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the 1978 film of the musical “Grease.” The actors perform a memorable dance number as Danny and Sandy, recounting their summer of romance together in “Summer Nights.”

Grease is considered to be the biggest movie musical of the 20th century, according to Vanity Fair .

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, made the announcement on Facebook , saying she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the post says.

Newton-John was an advocate for women dealing with breast cancer for over 30 years, partnering with organizations such as the Susan G. Komen and the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which helps support research on the use of plant-based medicine for cancer.

Travolta’s wife, actor Kelly Preston, died of breast cancer in 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Kim C Prince Carter
1d ago

She was a beautiful woman inside and out. No I didn't know her personality but she was one of them people that had nothing to hide from anyone. A true American woman 👠 💄 with love for everyone. Watching Olivia and John in the movie grease brings back the fun of the good old days. She was a beautiful lady and a talented singer and actress. We sure are going to miss seeing her. I'm sure John will miss his movie star beauty. my heart goes out to her family. Sending prayers to her family and friends🙏📖❤️💄👠🎤

Cheryl Tuttle
1d ago

rest in peace Olivia go be with our Lord and savior now my deepest condolences go out to all of her family and loved ones god bless each and every one of you in the days of your morning

