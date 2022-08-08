ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka murder suspects make first court appearance

By Sam Cohen
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Two people connected to a Topeka motel murder made their first appearance in court, on Monday morning.

Both Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden faced a judge in Shawnee County Court. They were arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka.

Topeka Police were called to Travelers Inn around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in response to a shooting. When police arrived on scene they found the victim,18-year-old Jahlel Brundidge, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Early Saturday morning, Quinton and Holden were booked into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of first degree murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Holden also faced charges of criminal trespassing and false identification.

The judge set bond at $2.5 million for each of the suspected parties. Holden and Quinton will appear next in court on November 23rd.

