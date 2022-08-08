Read full article on original website
3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River
The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.
One person hospitalized, 23 displaced following Elizabeth City apartment fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person was hurt and nearly two dozen others were displaced following a fire at an Elizabeth City apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the call about the fire came in at 2:45 a.m. from the Emerald Lake Apartments, which are on the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle in the Old Oak section of Elizabeth City.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase
An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
islandfreepress.org
Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home […]
Woman accused of wielding knife at NC deputies after pursuit
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam
Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
carolinacoastonline.com
thecoastlandtimes.com
Timothy Bobko
Timothy Bobko, 74, died August 5, 2022 at home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. He served in the U.S Navy. Survivors include wife Connie Pierce Bobko, children Lori Blenis (Paul) and Daniel Bobko (Elizabeth); and five granddaughters. Memorial...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett
Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County steps up to help deal with feral cats
On Monday, August 1, 2022, Dare commissioners were told the feral cat population in the county is about to explode. Because of that impending explosive increase, Outer Banks SPCA president Laurie Amatucci asked for an emergency measure to launch a campaign to trap, neuter and release up to 1,000 feral cats.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Opioid epidemic funding of $3.4 million coming to Dare County
Over the next 18 years, Dare County will receive a total of $3,433,424 of opioid settlement funding. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Dare County Health and Human Services director Sheila Davies addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about programming that will use that funding. In July 2021, a $26...
North Carolina Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
coastalreview.org
Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year
United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
