Salvo, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase

An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
AVON, NC
City
Salvo, NC
City
Avon, NC
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Crime & Safety
islandfreepress.org

Man arrested for fleeing to elude and reckless driving in Avon

On Monday afternoon, August 8, a Dare County Sheriff’s Deputy in the C- District attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 mph headed north on N.C. Hwy. 12. The vehicle failed to yield for the Deputy’s blue lights and siren. When the suspect and deputy got near the Avon Post Office, the suspect barely made it around a stopped vehicle. The deputy following could not, and struck the vehicle.
AVON, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman accused of wielding knife at NC deputies after pursuit

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
#Fire Marshal#Volunteers#First Responders#Chicamacomico Banks#The Outer Banks Hospital#Dare Central
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam

Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
DARE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Death investigations underway in Atlantic

ATLANTIC - The deaths of two brothers from Atlantic are currently under investigation, according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and William David Fulcher, 57, were both found deceased in their shared home Wednesday, August 3, at 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. An official cause...
ATLANTIC, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Timothy Bobko

Timothy Bobko, 74, died August 5, 2022 at home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. He served in the U.S Navy. Survivors include wife Connie Pierce Bobko, children Lori Blenis (Paul) and Daniel Bobko (Elizabeth); and five granddaughters. Memorial...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett

Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
SALVO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County steps up to help deal with feral cats

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Dare commissioners were told the feral cat population in the county is about to explode. Because of that impending explosive increase, Outer Banks SPCA president Laurie Amatucci asked for an emergency measure to launch a campaign to trap, neuter and release up to 1,000 feral cats.
DARE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Opioid epidemic funding of $3.4 million coming to Dare County

Over the next 18 years, Dare County will receive a total of $3,433,424 of opioid settlement funding. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Dare County Health and Human Services director Sheila Davies addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about programming that will use that funding. In July 2021, a $26...
DARE COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year

United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

