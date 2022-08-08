Read full article on original website
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Hacker offers to sell data of 48.5 million users of Shanghai's COVID app
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A hacker has claimed to have obtained the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health code mobile app run by the city of Shanghai, the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Uses Cambridge Mechatronics’ SMA OIS Technology
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd (CML) is pleased to announce that its Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) actuator has been selected to enable Optical Image Stabilisation in Xiaomi’s newly launched foldable handset, the Mix Fold 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005018/en/ Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 incorporating CML’s SMA technology. (Image is copyright of Xiaomi Corporation) (Photo: Business Wire)
Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout
ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
China Tourism seeks $2.16 billion in Hong Kong's biggest listing so far in 2022 - term sheet
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise up to $2.16 billion through a new listing in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest share sale in the city so far this year.
Flutter's full-year earnings turnaround forecast sends shares higher
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding an expected final year of losses in its fast growing U.S. business, the world’s largest online betting firm said on Friday.
Bitcoin Drops Below $24,000 But Ethereum Edges Higher; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $24,000 mark on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose slightly as Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs said that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15.
Why Alibaba-Backed Fintech Paytm Plunged 6% Today
Shares of Indian digital payments service provider Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, fell close to 6% on Friday following a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the re-appointment of its CEO and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines for digital lending apps.
