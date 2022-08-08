ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Associated Press

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Uses Cambridge Mechatronics’ SMA OIS Technology

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd (CML) is pleased to announce that its Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) actuator has been selected to enable Optical Image Stabilisation in Xiaomi’s newly launched foldable handset, the Mix Fold 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005018/en/ Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 incorporating CML’s SMA technology. (Image is copyright of Xiaomi Corporation) (Photo: Business Wire)
Hugo Boss
The Associated Press

Chery Fully Embarks on the New Energy Layout

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- So far, Chery has established a research and development system covering six research and development centers in North America, Europe and Shanghai. It has applied more than 23000 patents and authorized more than 14000 patents (of which the invention patent accounts for 1/3). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005012/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Why Alibaba-Backed Fintech Paytm Plunged 6% Today

Shares of Indian digital payments service provider Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, fell close to 6% on Friday following a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the re-appointment of its CEO and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines for digital lending apps.
