Jackson Finl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Jackson Finl JXN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jackson Finl beat estimated earnings by 31.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.52 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was up $6.29 billion from the same...
Hyliion Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hyliion Holdings HYLN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyliion Holdings beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $172 thousand from the same...
Wendy's: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wendy's WEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wendy's beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $44.45 million from the same period last...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $463.00 million from...
Recap: Evaxion Biotech Q2 Earnings
Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Laird Superfood: Q2 Earnings Insights
Laird Superfood LSF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laird Superfood missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was down $522 thousand from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Arcos Dorados Holdings Q2 Earnings
Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcos Dorados Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $295.20 million from...
Advantage Solutions: Q2 Earnings Insights
Advantage Solutions ADV reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advantage Solutions reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $131.12 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: American Public Education Q2 Earnings
American Public Education APEI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Public Education missed estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $71.59 million from...
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings
Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
ironSource: Q2 Earnings Insights
IronSource IS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ironSource beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $47.75 million from the same period last...
Harpoon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harpoon Therapeutics HARP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harpoon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same...
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Recap: Walt Disney Q3 Earnings
Walt Disney DIS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walt Disney beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $4.48 billion from the same...
Recap: Gulf Island Fabrication Q2 Earnings
Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gulf Island Fabrication beat estimated earnings by 72.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $11.63 million from...
Westport (WPRT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against a profit of 7 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $80 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line rose 1% from the year-ago level of $79 million.
