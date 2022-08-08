ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FTC’s Noah Phillips, one of two Republicans on the commission, to resign in fall

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RARSW_0h9cKHBt00

One of the two Republicans on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) who has dissented in several antitrust actions filed against social media companies said on Monday that he will resign later this year.

FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips said in a statement he had written to President Joe Biden announcing his intent to resign this fall.

Phillips, a former chief counsel for Republican Senator John Cornyn, dissented in December 2020 in an FTC antitrust case filed against Facebook, which is now known as Meta Platforms META.O. He also dissented last month when the FTC sought a court order to block Meta from buying virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited.

Democrats hold a 3-2 majority on the commission and only three can be from one political party.

The FTC works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law and investigates allegations of deceptive behavior by companies.

In April, Phillips said the Biden administration is “as hostile to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as any in my lifetime.”

He argued that since President Joe Biden took over antitrust enforcement “has been anything but vigorous — indeed, it has been sclerotic. By that I mean not just fewer cases being brought, but a longer process with fewer decisions being made.

The White House has made fostering competition a top priority. National Economic Council director Brian Deese said last month Biden believes that “driving structural change to promote competition across the economy” will “generate more innovation, greater productivity, more opportunity in the country while lowering prices.”

Phillips and fellow Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson last year asked the White House to disclose any “evidence” of wrongdoing behind high retail gasoline prices after Biden urged the agency to dig deeper into possible “illegal conduct.”

He said in January he had received no response. He said “an antitrust investigation predicated on fumes would have wasted resources.”

Comments / 2

Related
MSNBC

Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric

Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Brian Deese
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge scolds former GOP chairman, forbids him from intimidating whistleblower

A federal judge lambasted a suspect in a criminal public corruption case for posting a FBI informant’s social security number and address on the internet. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black said he finds it “entirely incredible” that lobbyist and former GOP Chairman Matt Borges accidentally posted the information of the whistleblower online, as Borges claimed. […] The post Judge scolds former GOP chairman, forbids him from intimidating whistleblower appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll

According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening. Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same. About 34% said they approve...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Mergers And Acquisitions#Politics Federal#Meta Platforms#Democrats#The Justice Department#The White House#National Economic Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

"Alarming": GOP quietly funnels millions into Democratic primaries to wipe out progressives

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has spent more than $24 million to defeat progressive candidates in this year's Democratic primaries. The United Democracy Project (UDP), an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC, has already spent $24.2 million on Democratic primaries this cycle, including millions that it raised from top Republican megadonors like Paul Singer and Bernard Marcus. The money has helped AIPAC-backed candidates wipe out progressives in primaries in Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, California and Ohio.
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State

Kimberly Wehle is a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Many legal scholars in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical decision to reverse Roe v. Wade have focused on the dangerous implications of the court’s centuries-old worldview on protections for things such as same-sex marriage and contraception. This concern is real, but there is another issue with equally grave constitutional consequences, one that portends the emergence of a foundational alteration of American government itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The ‘lock ‘em up’ libs have their big day

At times, the Left is a voice of mercy, compassion, and suspicion of federal law enforcement. Ever since the Trump era began, however, the chorus from the Left sounds less like the tunes of Jean Valjean and more like the proclamations of Inspector Javert. This week, the “lock 'em up”...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy