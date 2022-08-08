Read full article on original website
Related
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Here’s How Travis’ ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness Is Affecting Him Having a Baby With Kourtney—It’s a ‘Struggle’
Click here to read the full article. Wishing all the best. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying really hard for a baby. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer had several obstacles in their way on the journey of trying to have a little one of their own. A source close to Kourtney revealed to UsWeekly on July 25, 2022, that Travis’ latest scare with pancreatitis put a long pause on the baby journey. “Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the source confirmed. “They both want another child and want to expand...
RELATED PEOPLE
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Tropical Vacation
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. It appears Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took their romance on a beachy retreat. The Kardashians star has shared a whole lot of snippets from her tropical trip on Instagram recently—including a July 14 post by the beach, a photo on a boat and a video next to waterfall. Now, Devin is sharing pics of a similar nature on his own Instagram, leading many eagle-eyed fans to believe he was on that same vacation.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began taking commercial flights to help the environment
Kourtney Kardashian sells a wellness lifestyle on her Poosh website, so it makes sense that she and Travis Barker —who is vegan— take one for the team and began paying attention to the carbon footprint. Weeks after social media discovered how Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift were...
Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos
Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’
It looks like all of the Kardashians are on board with Kourtney and Travis Barker's nickname "Kravis."
Kendall Jenner Flaunted Her Toned Legs In The Shortest White Micro Mini While Partying In The Hamptons—We're Stunned!
Kendall Jenner just showed us all how styling summery white pieces is done in a chic party look! The supermodel, 26, donned a monochromatic ensemble to Fanatics entrepreneur Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. Jenner rocked a strapless, curve-hugging tube top and thigh-skimming micro mini skirt to the bash, and added a matching bag and strappy heels to complete her get-up.
Taylor Swift seen hiding behind umbrella as she gets off private jet
Emphasizing the private in private jet. Taylor Swift attempted to go incognito while getting off a plane last month — just weeks before facing backlash for being named the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions. Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer, 32, hiding behind an umbrella while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5. The photos resurfaced this week as Swift faces criticism for reportedly taking 170 flights since January, resulting in more than 800 tons of carbon emissions. The “Shake It Off” singer’s face is concealed in the photos, but the Daily Mail identified her as the woman shown. In...
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker ‘The Most Thoughtful Person’ After He Sends Flowers
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is sharing how sweet her husband Travis Barker, 46, is with her fans. The Kardashians star posted a photo of a bouquet of white and purple tulips placed on a table near a candle, to her Instagram story on July 21, and added a loving message to the Blink 182 drummer, in the caption. “most thoughtful person I know,” she wrote while tagging his account.
After Kylie Jenner Was Slammed For Private Jet Usage, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flew Commercial Like The Rest Of Us
Kylie Jenner has been hearing it about all the short private jet flights she has taken, but her sister is apparently content to fly commercial.
See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home
Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. North West and Penelope Disick had some fun with suds as they hosted a driveway car wash at one of their homes in Southern California. In an adorable TikTok video, set to Elie Goulding's song "Lights," the 10-year-old daughter...
Comments / 0