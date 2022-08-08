Click here to read the full article. Wishing all the best. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying really hard for a baby. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer had several obstacles in their way on the journey of trying to have a little one of their own. A source close to Kourtney revealed to UsWeekly on July 25, 2022, that Travis’ latest scare with pancreatitis put a long pause on the baby journey. “Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the source confirmed. “They both want another child and want to expand...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO