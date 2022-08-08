ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

4-year-old among those killed by alleged drunk driver in Texas golf cart crash

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Four people, including two children, who were killed when an alleged drunk driver plowed into their golf cart in Texas over the weekend have now been identified, police said Monday.

Police named Felipe Bentacur, 49, Destiny Uvalle, 25, Brailyn Cantu, 14, and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur as the victims of the fatal crash in Galveston late Saturday night.

The relationship between the four slain victims wasn’t immediately known, but police said two different families were riding in the cart at the time.

Bentacur died at the scene, while Uvalle and the two kids were pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Two other golf cart passengers, an adult and juvenile, remained in the hospital in critical condition, police said. Their identities haven’t been released publicly.

The six victims had been traveling in the golf cart when a suspected drunk driver, Miguel Espinoza, 45, flew through a stop sign at about 11:30 p.m.

Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said Espinoza allegedly crashed his SUV into a pickup truck, which then struck the golf cart.

An alleged drunk driver killed four people after crashing into their golf cart in Texas.
Fox 26 Houston

Espinoza and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the ordeal. They were treated in the hospital and later released, police said.

Gaspard said that he believes the rented golf cart was operating legally on the city street at the time of the crash.

Miguel Espinoza allegedly flew through a stop sign at about 11:30 p.m.
Fox 26 Houston

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown added that golf carts had become “quite a prolific mode of transportation” for residents and visitors to the island resort area.

“I was out last night,” Brown said on Sunday. “The island was busy and there were golf carts — residential as well as rental golf carts — out all over these streets.”

With Post wires

Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said the rented golf cart was operating legally on the city street at the time of the crash.
Fox 26 Houston

