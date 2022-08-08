DESE officials address COVID-19, monkeypox protocols for upcoming school year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school. Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, school superintendents across the state received a COVID-19 update for the upcoming school year from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, Western Mass News has found out that some on the call did not find it very informative. We spoke with the...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers stepped in to help students in 25 communities by participating in our ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive. Over the past two weeks, we collected donations at our studios and on Wednesday, those supplies were dropped off to be sorted for delivery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State.
westernmassnews.com
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 3 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
westernmassnews.com
Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees. Updated: 3 hours ago. The event celebrates...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to gas leak at Brookings School in Springfield
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes. Inflation Reduction Act aims to ease inflation through climate change initiatives. Updated: 10 hours ago. Professor Toyoda told Western Mass News that the bill includes a lot of incentives,...
westernmassnews.com
Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury in New Hampshire has found a West Springfield truck driver not guilty after he was accused in a deadly motorcycle that killed 7 members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in 2019. Throughout this trial, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s defense team suggested another motorcycle rider who died...
westernmassnews.com
Ground Zero flag makes appearance at Northampton Fire Department before retirement
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ground Zero 9/11 Flag Team was in Northampton Sunday, making an appearance in western Mass. just before the flag’s retirement. The flag is set to retire on November 2, the anniversary of when it was removed from Ground Zero. Sunday, first responders, bikers and more gathered to reflect and remember.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday morning news update
In this update, one person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Northampton this morning, a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty yesterday, and a homicide investigation is underway in Enfield after a body was found in the gazebo of the town's green early this morning. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 1 hour ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
Comments / 0