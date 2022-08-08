ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
'We could have helped,' Somerville mayor says of Orange Line shutdown

On Aug.19, a little over a week from today, the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line will begin. Just a few days after that, on Aug. 22, the new Green Line extension will close for two weeks as well. A mix of shuttle buses and increased commuter rail service is being deployed to help passengers get around, but shuttle routes have not been finalized and communication has been contradictory and confusing. Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Jeremy Siegel and Paris Alston to talk about how the shutdowns will affect her city. This transcript has been lightly edited.
SOMERVILLE, MA
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
Burlington, MA
Massachusetts State
Burlington, MA
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark

BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
BOSTON, MA
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing

Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing. Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
The dark night returns: Eversource grid in Boston flickers out across city

Wednesday's expected temperature drop can't come soon enough for Eversource's groaning Boston power grid - and the people who keep losing their AC and lights because of it. Last might, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in South Boston and Charlestown lost power. South Boston's outage was concentrated east of L Street, the same part of the neighborhood that last power in the last heat wave in July.
BOSTON, MA
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
QUINCY, MA
Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing

Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
MERRIMACK, NH
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.

