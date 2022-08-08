Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
wgbh.org
'We could have helped,' Somerville mayor says of Orange Line shutdown
On Aug.19, a little over a week from today, the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line will begin. Just a few days after that, on Aug. 22, the new Green Line extension will close for two weeks as well. A mix of shuttle buses and increased commuter rail service is being deployed to help passengers get around, but shuttle routes have not been finalized and communication has been contradictory and confusing. Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Jeremy Siegel and Paris Alston to talk about how the shutdowns will affect her city. This transcript has been lightly edited.
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Rep. Mirra Says State Altering Procedures to Speed Rocks Village Bridge Repairs
It has been almost five months since the Rocks Village Drawbridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, closed after being struck by an over height truck, and state Rep. Lenny Mirra says the state is hastening its usual repair process. Mirra, a guest of WHAV’s morning show Monday, explains the state...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing. Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
homenewshere.com
Led by police lieutenant's $378K, cops and firefighters highest paid in Boston
(The Center Square) – Four hundred of the 402 top paid employees in Boston work for the police and fire departments. The Center Square's analysis of total gross pay in 2021 revealed overtime as a significant contributor to many of those paychecks, with 39 of the 400 earning more than $300,000.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
universalhub.com
The dark night returns: Eversource grid in Boston flickers out across city
Wednesday's expected temperature drop can't come soon enough for Eversource's groaning Boston power grid - and the people who keep losing their AC and lights because of it. Last might, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in South Boston and Charlestown lost power. South Boston's outage was concentrated east of L Street, the same part of the neighborhood that last power in the last heat wave in July.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
Dump truck crashes into overpass in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Part of Rt. 2 was shut down in Arlington Tuesday after a dump truck crashed into an overpass. State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the Park Avenue overpass around 2 p.m. The right two lanes and breakdown lane were...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
nhbr.com
Car dealership employee files Covid-related suit over firing
Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many Covid-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one was complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groom Construction Completes 38-Unit Anchor Point Affordable Housing in Beverly, MA
BOSTON— Groom Construction, Co., Inc., of Salem, MA, announced that it recently completed the construction of phase one of Anchor Point – 38 affordable housing units in Beverly, MA. Developed by Harborlight Homes (formerly Harborlight Community Partners) and designed by SV Design, this new housing community located at...
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
