westernmassnews.com
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school. Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
westernmassnews.com
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are.
westernmassnews.com
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
westernmassnews.com
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday morning news update
In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Rental bikes damaged, parts stolen in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke says there has been an increase in vandalism with bicycles from the city's bike share program.
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
westernmassnews.com
Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees.
westernmassnews.com
Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road in a lot next to a similar spot owned by Pride. Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton. Inflation Reduction Act aims...
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
westernmassnews.com
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
westernmassnews.com
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Multiple ValleyBike short-term rental bicycles vandalized in Holyoke in recent weeks
HOLYOKE — City officials and the police department are airing concerns that the ValleyBike short-term bicycle program is being undermined by multiple acts of vandalism in recent weeks. “The city has received reports of four bikes thrown into a canal; bikes not returned at the appropriate time and left...
