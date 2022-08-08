ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school. Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 4 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday morning news update

In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees. Updated: 4 hours ago. The event celebrates...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire

Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road in a lot next to a similar spot owned by Pride. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton. Inflation Reduction Act aims...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
AMHERST, MA

