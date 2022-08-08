ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools

GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization

SPRINGFIELD, MA
East Longmeadow, MA
Massachusetts Business
Northampton, MA
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair

Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday morning news update

In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire

CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton officials warn against swimming at Greenway Park boat launch

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Northampton has issued a warning involving the Connecticut River Greenway Park and Boat Launch area. It comes after an increase in visitors, especially during the recent high temperatures. Officials said that due to an unforeseen natural deposit of soft sand at the location,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to call for service on Cooper Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a call for service on Cooper Street Wednesday morning. According to Lt. Anthony Grasso, officers arrived on scene and discovered that further investigation will be required. Police have not disclosed the reason for the call, however, they said that the probe does...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA

