Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools
On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting in the Commonwealth.
Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization
Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers stepped in to help students in 25 communities by participating in our ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive. Over the past two weeks, we collected donations at our studios and on Wednesday, those supplies were dropped off to be sorted for delivery.
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
Wednesday morning news update
In this update, Governor Charlie Baker officially signed sports betting into law on Wednesday, Holyoke's popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism, and the city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire
Northampton officials warn against swimming at Greenway Park boat launch
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Northampton has issued a warning involving the Connecticut River Greenway Park and Boat Launch area. It comes after an increase in visitors, especially during the recent high temperatures. Officials said that due to an unforeseen natural deposit of soft sand at the location,...
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
Agawam Police respond to call for service on Cooper Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a call for service on Cooper Street Wednesday morning. According to Lt. Anthony Grasso, officers arrived on scene and discovered that further investigation will be required. Police have not disclosed the reason for the call, however, they said that the probe does...
Town by Town: Holyoke Mall butterflies, golf tournament, and Ninety Nine donations
Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident
