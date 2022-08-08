Read full article on original website
The Game Taps Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle + More For ’Drillmatic’ Tracklist
The Game is gearing up to finally unleash his Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album, and hours prior to the project’s arrival the Compton native has unveiled the tracklisting. Set to be released on Friday (August 12), the star-studded 30-song LP is executive produced by Hit-Boy, and features the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, NBA YoungBoy and the late Nipsey Hussle.
Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert Model Futuristic Yeezy Shades After Getting Matching Tattoos
Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert have spent more time together than usual over the last few days. On the heels of getting matching tattoos with Steve Lacy, Ye and Uzi teamed up to model the upcoming YZY GAP YR 3022 SHDZ on Wednesday (August 10). In a slideshow posted...
New Music Friday - New Albums From The Game, Megan Thee Stallion, Danger Mouse & Black Thought + More
HIPHOPDX – We’re reaching the halfway point in August, which means the end of summer and (hopefully) some cooler weather, but the hot months aren’t over yet and there are still plenty of artists chasing the coveted Album of the Summer crown. This week’s edition of New...
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist & Cover Art
Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Are 'Cooking Up' Some New Music Together
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back in the studio together, with the latter confirming the pair are “cooking up” some new music. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop Dogg told ET at the LA premiere of his new movie, Day Shift. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”
Lil Wayne’s Kids Kick It With Chris Brown After Lil Baby Atlanta Tour Stop
Atlanta, GA – Two of Lil Wayne’s children were spotted together on a night out watching Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s One of Them One’s Tour in Atlanta earlier this week. On Wednesday night (August 10), Reginae Carter and Dwayne Carter III posed for pics with C Breezy — without having to cough up the $1,000 price tag — and kicked it with the R&B star following his show.
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'
Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
CMG 'Gangsta Art' Flaunts Superior Chemistry Between Yo Gotti And His Proteges
In the last six years, Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) has ballooned into one of rap’s most star-studded rosters. From signing Blac Youngsta in 2015, to Moneybagg Yo, BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, Big Boogie, EST Gee and numerous others by 2022, the collective has been airtight, each finding varying degrees of success.
Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks
Cordae has surprised fans by dropping off a pair of brand new tracks — listen to “Unacceptable” and “So With That” below. Arriving on Thursday (August 11), the Raleigh-bred rapper told Zane Lowe in a new interview the two new songs were just the product of him being in the zone.
50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album
50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
Lloyd Banks Returns To Hot 97 With Vicious Funk Flex Freestyle
Lloyd Banks has made his long-awaited return to Hot 97, delivering another stellar Funk Flex freestyle — check it out below. Flex dropped the video on YouTube on Thursday (August 11), which sees the Queens-bred rapper, kitted out in an Oakland Raiders fitted and a black Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt, tear the mic up with a series of neck-snapping bars.
50 Cent's Demo For The Game's ‘Higher’ Surfaces From Recently Recovered Hard Drive
50 Cent’s demo for The Game’s 2005 single “Higher” from The Documentary album has surfaced online. In the clip, the Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ OG raps to the Dr. Dre and Mark Batson-produced beat in the same style and using similar lyrics to the final version that wound up on Game’s debut album.
Beyoncé Lands Every 'Renaissance' Track On Billboard Hot 100
Beyoncé has landed every Renaissance track on the Billboard Hot 100, just two weeks after its July 29 release. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” currently sits at No. 1 on the chart, while “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar” have settled into the Top 20.
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting, Her Mother's Death On 'Traumazine'
Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine arrived on Friday (August 12), and the project finds her touching on various topics — including the ongoing Tory Lanez shooting case and her mother’s death. On the fiery “Who Me” — a collaboration with the currently incarcerated Pooh Shiesty, who...
Fabolous Accepts Funk Flex Challenge, Drops Two New Tracks
Fabolous has dropped off a pair of new tracks one week after Funk Flex challenged him to release some new music — check them out below. The Brooklyn rapper returned on Friday (August 12) with “1 Thing Freestyle,” a fresh freestyle that samples Amerie’s “1 Thing,” and a new single called “Say Less” featuring French Montana.
Chance The Rapper Explains Meaning Behind ‘Star Line Gallery’ Album Title
Chance The Rapper has broken down the meaning behind the title of his new album,Star Line Gallery. During a recent interview on Sway in the Morning, the Chicago rapper explained the title of his upcoming project is a nod to Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey, who started a shipping line in 1919 and connected countries across the globe.
Drake Gets Face Tattoo Dedicated To His Mother
Drake is no stranger to tattoos, but he’s just gotten his most visible ink yet in the form of a face tattoo dedicated to his mother, Sandra Gale. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist NAL shared a video of Drizzy getting his mom’s initials, “SG,” tatted under his left eye on his Instagram page on Thursday (August 11), writing in the caption, “The boi @champagnepapi.”
DJ Premier, Remy Ma & Rapsody Celebrate Hip Hop's 49th Birthday With 'Remy Rap' Video
DJ Premier has released the video for his aptly-titled “Remy Rap” collaboration with Remy Ma and Rapsody. Directed by Maya Table, the visual pays homage to Golden Era Hip Hop as Premo mans the turntables on a New York City rooftop, while Remy and Rapsody rock pieces from adidas and Gucci’s ’80s-inspired collaboration.
Lloyd Banks Enters New Chapter In His Career With 'COTI2': 'I'm Chasing The Ultimate Album'
EXCLUSIVE – Ask Lloyd Banks what drives him to keep going in a Hip Hop landscape that’s vastly different from his remarkable run in the early to mid 2000s, and he’ll attribute it to who he is as a person. “I’ve always been self-motivated since my younger...
