HipHopDX.com

The Game Taps Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle + More For ’Drillmatic’ Tracklist

The Game is gearing up to finally unleash his Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album, and hours prior to the project’s arrival the Compton native has unveiled the tracklisting. Set to be released on Friday (August 12), the star-studded 30-song LP is executive produced by Hit-Boy, and features the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, NBA YoungBoy and the late Nipsey Hussle.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist & Cover Art

Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Are 'Cooking Up' Some New Music Together

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are back in the studio together, with the latter confirming the pair are “cooking up” some new music. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop Dogg told ET at the LA premiere of his new movie, Day Shift. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”
Lil Wayne’s Kids Kick It With Chris Brown After Lil Baby Atlanta Tour Stop

Atlanta, GA – Two of Lil Wayne’s children were spotted together on a night out watching Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s One of Them One’s Tour in Atlanta earlier this week. On Wednesday night (August 10), Reginae Carter and Dwayne Carter III posed for pics with C Breezy — without having to cough up the $1,000 price tag — and kicked it with the R&B star following his show.
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'

Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks

Cordae has surprised fans by dropping off a pair of brand new tracks — listen to “Unacceptable” and “So With That” below. Arriving on Thursday (August 11), the Raleigh-bred rapper told Zane Lowe in a new interview the two new songs were just the product of him being in the zone.
50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album

50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
Lloyd Banks Returns To Hot 97 With Vicious Funk Flex Freestyle

Lloyd Banks has made his long-awaited return to Hot 97, delivering another stellar Funk Flex freestyle — check it out below. Flex dropped the video on YouTube on Thursday (August 11), which sees the Queens-bred rapper, kitted out in an Oakland Raiders fitted and a black Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt, tear the mic up with a series of neck-snapping bars.
Beyoncé Lands Every 'Renaissance' Track On Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé has landed every Renaissance track on the Billboard Hot 100, just two weeks after its July 29 release. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” currently sits at No. 1 on the chart, while “Cuff It” and “Alien Superstar” have settled into the Top 20.
Fabolous Accepts Funk Flex Challenge, Drops Two New Tracks

Fabolous has dropped off a pair of new tracks one week after Funk Flex challenged him to release some new music — check them out below. The Brooklyn rapper returned on Friday (August 12) with “1 Thing Freestyle,” a fresh freestyle that samples Amerie’s “1 Thing,” and a new single called “Say Less” featuring French Montana.
Chance The Rapper Explains Meaning Behind ‘Star Line Gallery’ Album Title

Chance The Rapper has broken down the meaning behind the title of his new album,Star Line Gallery. During a recent interview on Sway in the Morning, the Chicago rapper explained the title of his upcoming project is a nod to Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey, who started a shipping line in 1919 and connected countries across the globe.
Drake Gets Face Tattoo Dedicated To His Mother

Drake is no stranger to tattoos, but he’s just gotten his most visible ink yet in the form of a face tattoo dedicated to his mother, Sandra Gale. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist NAL shared a video of Drizzy getting his mom’s initials, “SG,” tatted under his left eye on his Instagram page on Thursday (August 11), writing in the caption, “The boi @champagnepapi.”
