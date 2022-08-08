ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Two dead in fiery crash in Fresno County. Bystanders tried to help victims, CHP says

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Two people were killed Monday afternoon in a fiery car crash that shut down a portion of Manning Avenue near Orange Cove in eastern Fresno County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Manning and Hills Valley Road, when a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran a stop sign and drove into the path of a commercial big rig truck.

Both vehicles overturned multiple times and the SUV caught fire. Its two occupants died at the scene, after good Samaritans were unable to pull them free from the fire, the CHP said.

The victims have not been identified.

The driver of the commercial truck was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a Tulare County hospital.

DUI is not suspected in the collision, the CHP said.

Manning was shut down for three hours while officers investigated the crash.

Tow people died in a crash on Manning Avenue east of Reedley. CHP

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
271
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

