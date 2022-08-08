Read full article on original website
WNDU
Back-to-School: School City of Mishawaka students return to the classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. 16 Morning News Now stopped by John Young Middle School on Wednesday morning to chat with Principal Mike Fisher and Superintendent Dr. Theodore Stevens. They say they are so excited for the...
WNDU
Plans being made to combine Milford and Wawasee Middle Schools
WAWASEE, Ind. (WNDU) - At a board meeting on Tuesday, Wawasee Superintendent, Dr. Steve Troyer stated that it was time to start thinking of how to combine Milford’s 6th through 8th grades with Wawasee Middle School. Troyer said that at Milford, the 6th through 8th grades only have a...
WNDU
Back-to-School: School City Mishawaka’s Dr. Theodore Stevens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka starts the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a new superintendent. Dr. Theodore Stevens is no stranger to the district. He served several years in Mishawaka as an assistant superintendent and as a principal at LaSalle Elementary School. He left four years ago to lead South Central Community School Corproation in LaPorte County. He says it’s the Mishawaka people that brought him back.
WNDU
South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As students head back to school, city and school leaders are highlighting the importance of paying attention when driving near school zones. On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller, along with South Bend Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings and other city and school leaders highlighted school zone safety by installing a flashing beacon near Marquette Montessori Academy.
valpo.life
Larson-Danielson project improves La Porte’s school bus system
On Stevens Road, Larson-Danielson Construction is building a new transportation structure to better meet the needs of the La Porte Community School Corporation. The new building will solve a variety of problems for administrators, bus drivers, and other staff. “The new building will have a bus repair facility and will...
WNDU
16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
abc57.com
Goshen residents encouraged to fill out growth plan survey
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen is encouraging residents to fill out a survey that will inform officials on how to approach development in the area. City officials are in the process of creating a growth plan that will give them, residents, and developers a tool to refer to when making decisions on what developments in the city should look like.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Class is officially back in session for students in the School City of Mishawaka. Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski at Granger Community Church. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Irish learning from experienced coaching staff. Updated:...
WNDU
Safety reminders as kids head back to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here. That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school. Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related...
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
WNDU
Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
WNDU
Beacon Health System opens new outpatient center in Goshen
As students head back to school, city and school leaders are highlighting the importance of paying attention when driving near school zones. It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Officials with...
WNDU
Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy
Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. Beacon Health System opens new outpatient center...
WNDU
Holy Cross College introduces new president
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College introduced its new president on Wednesday. Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Clark is the first president of the college who is not a Holy Cross brother or priest. Community members and city...
WNDU
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services. St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the Granger Community Church parking lot based on whether they're joining the procession after the funeral service or if they're going elsewhere.
max983.net
Residents Encouraged to Download Marshall County IN App
As students head back to school this week, Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery and Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers encourage residents to download the Marshall County IN app to keep informed about road and weather conditions that could impact travel. The app was originally created...
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
WNDU
Benton Harbor’s Arts District implements free Wi-Fi for residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Cornerstone Alliance held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a key milestone in keeping the folks of Benton Harbor connected. Right now, residents in the city’s arts district can access free Wi-Fi thanks to the support of Congressman Fred Upton and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad who were both in attendance at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
