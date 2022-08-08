Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford Police searching for stolen trailer
MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
Klamath Falls News
Shooting in Chiloquin leaves one dead another injured
CHILOQUIN, Ore. - On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims. The first victim had minor injuries...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen
A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
kpic
Medford wildland firefighting family crew tackle McKinney fire together
SISKIYOU, Calif. — As crews continue to fight the McKinney fire, one of the crews helping with the mop-up of the fire is a Medford family who are all wildland firefighters working together on the frontline. The Contreras Family make up the Ponderosa Wildland Firefighters and are a 20-person...
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
KTVL
Tribal official speaks on thousands of dead fish found in Klamath River
CHICO, Calif. — For the indigenous people of Siskiyou County, the river and its fish are a way of life. KRCR’S Anwar Stetson spoke to a leader in the Karuk tribe about this devastating loss. There are now thousands of dead fish along the Klamath River; images show...
KDRV
Police: Over 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana and evidence of human trafficking on grow site near Sprague River
SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Klamath County Sheriff's Office reports that a search on an illegal grow site yielded over 10,000 lbs of marijuana plants in various states of maturity. In addition, police say they found victims of human trafficking. The search took place on Tuesday, when the Klamath County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a property belonging to Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, in Klamath County. According to police, surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses with illegal marijuana inside.
KTVL
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?
News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Sheriff threatens criminal charges for ABC News crew at California's McKinney Fire
The sheriff's office has threatened criminal action against a TV news crew for bringing a civilian into an evacuation zone.
actionnewsnow.com
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KDRV) - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
McKinney fire progress faces new threat: dangerous winds
Strong winds expected to sweep through the Shasta Valley could hinder the progress made in recent days by thousands of firefighters in containing the massive and deadly McKinney wildfire burning at the California-Oregon border. Since it began in the Klamath National Forest late last month, the blaze has killed four...
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
agdaily.com
Klamath County Fair livestock sale brings a record $1.3M
After an action-packed week at the Klamath County Fair in Oregon, youth exhibitors broke the bank with record-setting prices bringing $1.3 million for their 4-H and FFA animals. Better yet, Basin Beat reports that the number is likely to grow as buyers round up purchase prices to further boost exhibitor’s sales.
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
