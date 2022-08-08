ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVL

Medford Police searching for stolen trailer

MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Shooting in Chiloquin leaves one dead another injured

CHILOQUIN, Ore. - On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims. The first victim had minor injuries...
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
centraloregondaily.com

Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
actionnewsnow.com

Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee

YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen

A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Klamath Falls News

O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
focushillsboro.com

Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)

Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police: Over 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana and evidence of human trafficking on grow site near Sprague River

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Klamath County Sheriff's Office reports that a search on an illegal grow site yielded over 10,000 lbs of marijuana plants in various states of maturity. In addition, police say they found victims of human trafficking. The search took place on Tuesday, when the Klamath County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a property belonging to Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, in Klamath County. According to police, surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses with illegal marijuana inside.
KTVL

Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?

News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
MEDFORD, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KDRV) - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Oregonian

McKinney fire progress faces new threat: dangerous winds

Strong winds expected to sweep through the Shasta Valley could hinder the progress made in recent days by thousands of firefighters in containing the massive and deadly McKinney wildfire burning at the California-Oregon border. Since it began in the Klamath National Forest late last month, the blaze has killed four...
agdaily.com

Klamath County Fair livestock sale brings a record $1.3M

After an action-packed week at the Klamath County Fair in Oregon, youth exhibitors broke the bank with record-setting prices bringing $1.3 million for their 4-H and FFA animals. Better yet, Basin Beat reports that the number is likely to grow as buyers round up purchase prices to further boost exhibitor’s sales.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
