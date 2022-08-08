ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Fishkill, NY
Accidents
City
Fishkill, NY
Fishkill, NY
Crime & Safety
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourErie

Stewart’s board member drowns in NY lake

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
CHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Hikers#Catskills#Accident#Abc News
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
DURHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish

An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
COXSACKIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Fancy Feast Feeding Humans Cat Food Inspired Dishes At New York Restaurant

For a limited time, the popular cat food is giving New York City cat lovers the feline culinary experience. I have two cats and while I am sometimes jealous of their lifestyle of eating with tons of sleeping, I have never thought to myself "Gee, I wish I could dive into a dish salmon and shrimp feast with gravy." But apparently, there must be some human interest somewhere because Fancy Feast is dipping its paw into a unique venture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSBS

Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners

A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy