‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot in Orange County, New Jersey.
Stewart’s board member drowns in NY lake
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
Wanted Fugitive Running From Police Dies In Fall In Durham
A wanted fugitive has died after falling from a cliff during a chase, according to New York State Police. The incident unfolded Monday, Aug. 8, in Greene County as New York State Police troopers attempted to stop a pickup truck in the town of Durham. A trooper pulled the vehicle...
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Polio: What to know about signs, symptoms of virus as fears rise in New York
Fears about polio are rising in New York after a case of the virus was found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, the first person known to be infected with the virus in the United States in nearly a decade.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish
An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Fancy Feast Feeding Humans Cat Food Inspired Dishes At New York Restaurant
For a limited time, the popular cat food is giving New York City cat lovers the feline culinary experience. I have two cats and while I am sometimes jealous of their lifestyle of eating with tons of sleeping, I have never thought to myself "Gee, I wish I could dive into a dish salmon and shrimp feast with gravy." But apparently, there must be some human interest somewhere because Fancy Feast is dipping its paw into a unique venture.
2 pedestrians struck, killed on Columbia Turnpike
Two people have died after a serious crash in East Greenbush Tuesday night, according to the fire chief. The crash took place in the area of Columbia Turnpike at Phillips Road.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
NYSP: Man dies after falling down embankment while running from police
The New York State Police (NYSP) said Wednesday that Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville dies after falling down a rocky embankment. Troopers said he was running from police after a traffic stop.
