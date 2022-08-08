Read full article on original website
Millions for the Mudcats? Rooftop sky lounge pitched for Wake’s Five County Stadium.
“We are very bullish on the development we’re seeing in these eastern Wake County and in the town,” said one Milwaukee Brewers staffer.
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
cbs17
This NC city is named the most pet-friendly
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
cbs17
Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
cbs17
Hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies throughout North Carolina loom as new school year approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students in North Carolina will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks, but they’ll be met with hundreds of staffing vacancies. If the spots aren’t filled, student learning could really be impacted. “We’d potentially look at putting a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenway tents offering insight into urban development
Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'
Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
cbs17
Raleigh area McDonald’s hold hiring event
RALEIGH, N.C. — Restaurants all over central North Carolina are hiring. Raleigh-area McDonald’s locations are not only offering a job, but applicants can also get help paying for college. Those locations are holding hiring events Tuesday where people can go through on-the-spot interviews. McDonald’s says it needs to...
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
cbs17
These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
Raleigh, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with Wakefield High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
cbs17
Wake Forest to ask voters to approve $75M bonds
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Wake Forest voters will be asked to consider four bonds totaling $75 million come November. If all projects are approved by voters, the town says property owners would see a property tax increase of one to three cents for every $100 of assessed value for the next seven years. The current property tax rate is $0.495.
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department up to 15% vacancy, resignations outpacing retirements
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Recruiting and keeping employees has been a challenge across industries. From the service industry to education to emergency responders, employers are trying to pin down how to sustain an adequate workforce. Like almost every other municipality, Raleigh is facing a loss of officer to either...
