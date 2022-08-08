Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week
(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
foxillinois.com
Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
foxillinois.com
Bailey gets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Fraternal Order of Police had endorsed Senator Bailey for Governor of Illinois. According to the president of the Illinois chapter, they picked Bailey because he promises to repeal the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act states all defendants shall be presumed eligible for pretrial release unless...
foxillinois.com
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
foxillinois.com
Charge your car at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday that an electric vehicle charging station will be provided for fairgoers. The chargers will be located near Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World. There can be two electric vehicles charging simultaneously. “In...
foxillinois.com
Longer wait times for appointments at Illinois abortion clinics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade caused a surge in the number of out-of-state patients traveling to Illinois for abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects there will be an additional 14,000 out-of-state patients in southern Illinois alone, over a year-long period. Right now, there are only two clinics in that region, so people have to wait longer for an appointment.
foxillinois.com
Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans and their family members get to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14. Veterans can show any form of military ID for free admissions. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois teachers recognized at ISBE banquet
BLLOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — Three Central Illinois teachers were honored Saturday night at the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) 48th Annual Illinois Teacher of the Year banquet. Jacquelyn Douglas from CUSD4, Christy Scott from CUSD 8, and Kelly Truex from CCSD 118 were recognized as some of Illinois'...
foxillinois.com
How Indiana's abortion ban will affect Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Indiana has passed a near-total ban on abortions, with limited exceptions in the case of rape, incest or to preserve the mother's life. Indiana's governor signed the measure into law over the weekend. Abortion providers in Illinois believe this will bring more people into the...
foxillinois.com
IDOT releases new aviation system plan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its aviation system plan. The plan will identify the short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports. It marks the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. The plan will also...
foxillinois.com
Decatur plans to issue new ambulance licenses
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is nearing a decision on what companies will receive a license to operate ambulances in Decatur. The plan is that the new emergency medical services (EMS) provider would also serve the greater Macon County still. There are four interested EMS providers: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside...
foxillinois.com
Traffic changes for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fair to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation will change the flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
foxillinois.com
Biden, first lady arrive in Kentucky to meet with flood-stricken residents
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived Monday morning in Kentucky, where they were scheduled to meet with flood victims and tour a disaster recovery center. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said an unprecedented amount of resources had been provided to help the state's...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
foxillinois.com
Businesses look at potential changes to adapt in heat waves
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
