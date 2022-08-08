ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBC.com

First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week

(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
INDIANA STATE
foxillinois.com

Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Bailey gets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Fraternal Order of Police had endorsed Senator Bailey for Governor of Illinois. According to the president of the Illinois chapter, they picked Bailey because he promises to repeal the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act states all defendants shall be presumed eligible for pretrial release unless...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
foxillinois.com

Charge your car at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday that an electric vehicle charging station will be provided for fairgoers. The chargers will be located near Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World. There can be two electric vehicles charging simultaneously. “In...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Longer wait times for appointments at Illinois abortion clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade caused a surge in the number of out-of-state patients traveling to Illinois for abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects there will be an additional 14,000 out-of-state patients in southern Illinois alone, over a year-long period. Right now, there are only two clinics in that region, so people have to wait longer for an appointment.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans and their family members get to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14. Veterans can show any form of military ID for free admissions. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Central Illinois teachers recognized at ISBE banquet

BLLOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — Three Central Illinois teachers were honored Saturday night at the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) 48th Annual Illinois Teacher of the Year banquet. Jacquelyn Douglas from CUSD4, Christy Scott from CUSD 8, and Kelly Truex from CCSD 118 were recognized as some of Illinois'...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

How Indiana's abortion ban will affect Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Indiana has passed a near-total ban on abortions, with limited exceptions in the case of rape, incest or to preserve the mother's life. Indiana's governor signed the measure into law over the weekend. Abortion providers in Illinois believe this will bring more people into the...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

IDOT releases new aviation system plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its aviation system plan. The plan will identify the short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports. It marks the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. The plan will also...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Decatur plans to issue new ambulance licenses

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is nearing a decision on what companies will receive a license to operate ambulances in Decatur. The plan is that the new emergency medical services (EMS) provider would also serve the greater Macon County still. There are four interested EMS providers: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Traffic changes for the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fair to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation will change the flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAND TV

Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Businesses look at potential changes to adapt in heat waves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.
OREGON STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...

