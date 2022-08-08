ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton officers increase enforcement in high-crash areas

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGYsU_0h9cHMUt00

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police say they have seen a recent increase in crashes involving serious injuries or death. From 2020 to 2021, the number of fatalities doubled, according to the police department.

In hopes of seeing positive change, officers are conducting high-visibility enforcement at some of the area’s most dangerous traffic corridors where they see a high occurrences of pedestrian and bicycle-involved crashes.

Lt. Phillip Waller described the increase in deadly crashes as “very concerning.”

“I can’t chalk it up to one certain factor. I can’t say well, it is due to an increase in traffic, our increase in volume of people in Florida or tourism. It is everything, all added together,” Lt. Waller said. “What I can say, is a lot of our fatalities that have been related to pedestrians or bicyclists, most of the time, the pedestrians and bicyclists have been at fault.”

That’s why he stresses the importance of educating the public through the high visibility enforcement.

“We are not just targeting pedestrians, we are not just targeting bicyclists or cars. We are targeting anything that can affect pedestrian or bicyclist safety,” he said. “Anytime that a pedestrian crosses in a marked crosswalk, they do have the right of way, cars do have to yield. So if they fail to do that, we will stop that car. If bicyclists are riding against the flow of traffic or a pedestrian is trying to cross the street at a non-marked crosswalk, we are going to stop and talk to them.”

Funding for the enforcement is provided through a contract with the University of North Florida’s Institute of Police Technology and Management, funded by the Florida Department of Transportation. Bradenton officers will receive overtime hours to conduct the high visibility enforcement. The contract will continue until May 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As kids head back to school, local law enforcement is letting the public know that they are out and watching for dangerous driving. Officers are out with radar guns in tow to watch for drivers speeding near schools. Both Sarasota and Bradenton police have said they will be issuing citations to drivers caught breaking the speed limit. The higher the speed, the higher the fine.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton woman found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing Bradenton woman. Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Aug. 7 at her home on 60th Street West in Bradenton. She may be driving a black 2016 Audi Q with Florida tag CE4237. She has...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
cw34.com

Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play

9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
WFLA

WFLA

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy