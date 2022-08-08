ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

KTEN.com

Ada woman claims abuse prompted plan to kill husband

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ada woman told a court Tuesday that years of abuse prompted her to have her husband killed in March 2021. Kristie Evans accepted full responsibility for her role in the shooting death of David Evans, who had been pastor at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. She claimed 30 years of domestic, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse led her to ask Kahlil Square to pull the trigger.
Seminole, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
iheart.com

Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect who fired shots during road-rage incident in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's officials said the driver tailgated and flashed their lights at the victims before firing shots late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near the Earlsboro exit. Investigators believe the suspect was in a dark-colored, small SUV with a roof rack and possibly Texas plates.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.

