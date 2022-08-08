ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ada woman told a court Tuesday that years of abuse prompted her to have her husband killed in March 2021. Kristie Evans accepted full responsibility for her role in the shooting death of David Evans, who had been pastor at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. She claimed 30 years of domestic, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse led her to ask Kahlil Square to pull the trigger.

