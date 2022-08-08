Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
Ada woman claims abuse prompted plan to kill husband
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ada woman told a court Tuesday that years of abuse prompted her to have her husband killed in March 2021. Kristie Evans accepted full responsibility for her role in the shooting death of David Evans, who had been pastor at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. She claimed 30 years of domestic, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse led her to ask Kahlil Square to pull the trigger.
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
New details released after officer shot suspect during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials have released new details after officers shot a man during a standoff in Oklahoma City. At 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman called 911 from Florida stating a man was on her front porch in OKC. She stated he was armed with a pistol and shouldn’t have been at her home.
Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified
Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
Lincoln man defrauded of a minimum of $150,000 by way of rip-off that lasted years, police say | Crime and Courts
A Lincoln man was defrauded of a minimum of $150,000 over the course of greater than two years after a scammer posing as a Nigerian lady solicited cash from the 56-year-old by way of Fb, in response to police. The extended con first began in February 2020, when the supposed...
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
Authorities search for suspect who fired shots during road-rage incident in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's officials said the driver tailgated and flashed their lights at the victims before firing shots late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near the Earlsboro exit. Investigators believe the suspect was in a dark-colored, small SUV with a roof rack and possibly Texas plates.
Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
