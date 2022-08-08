ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Kiely Rodni: What we know so far about the teen’s disappearance after a party in Truckee

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday at a party in Truckee.

As search parties are conducted to find the missing teen, here is what we know so far about Rodni’s disappearance.

Rodni’s last whereabouts

According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. She had attended a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance.

The Placer County sheriff’s office told FOX40 on Sunday that they’re treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing. Authorities said Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party.

The sheriff’s office described Rodni’s appearance as a caucasian female who has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7” and 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. Authorities say she has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

A still from surveillance footage showing Rodni around 6 p.m. on Friday at a store near Truckee.

In a press conference Tuesday, authorities said Rodni’s phone was last pinged at “33 minutes after midnight.” They added she was seen at a store on Friday around 6 p.m. based on surveillance footage at a store.

The progress of the search

On Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said detectives continued their search including the Prosser Lake area and are coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to find Rodni.

Authorities from Placer County said its air operations crew will be flying over the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line. The sheriff’s office said numerous resources have already been utilized.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a total of 528 personnel hours and air resources have been dedicated during the unified law enforcement search. The California Highway Patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have assisted the sheriff’s offices in Placer and Nevada counties in the search.

All 16 of the agencies involved continued their search Tuesday with helicopter aerial searches along with motorcycles, ATVs, K9s and boats, which served nearby bodies of water. Over 100 volunteers are searching for her on foot.

By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, there were over 1,500 man hours logged in the effort to find Rodni.

Reward is offered as community comes together for search

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni, according to a website created to help find the missing teen.

The reward money is coming from family, friends, local businesses and a GoFundMe account where people can donate to increase the size of the reward.

The website, findkiely.com, was created by the family and includes information about Rodni’s disappearance.

Tons of people gathered at the Truckee Recreation Center on Monday morning for search parties.

In an interview with FOX40, Sami Smith, one of Rodni’s close friends, said she last heard from the missing teen was on a phone call around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday. Since she last spoke with Rodni, no one has had contact or any sighting of her, Smith said.

“We’re trying to look at all areas around here, even going down to San Francisco if anybody is willing to go down there,” Smith said. “She could be anywhere in the country at this point. We’re just trying to cover everywhere.”

Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, shared an emotional plea to the community Sunday night, asking for help to find her daughter.

“We just want her home and we’re so scared,” Rodni-Nieman said in a video posted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “We miss her so much and we love her so much. Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home.”

Rodni recently graduated from Forest Charter School, a public school in Truckee. She graduated from the school early, a friend told FOX40 on Monday. The school shared a missing flier of Rodni on its Facebook page on Monday.

“While attending Forest Charter School, Kiely showed herself to be a kind, well-liked, and talented individual,” the school said in a statement to FOX40. “The entire Forest Charter School community is hoping for Kiely’s safe return. Our thoughts are with her and her family.”

Who to contact if you have any information

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to the findkiely.com website, info can be emailed at findkiely@gmail.com.

