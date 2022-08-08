ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
TARTA to provide rides to, from Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will serve as a transportation sponsor for the Toledo Jeep Fest. Saturday, Jeep Fest Express will be available to transport visitors from Franklin Park Mall to Erie Street and Madison Avenue. Those trips will head out every 30-60 minutes from...
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum to Host Preserving the African American Legacy in Law Enforcement

Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum present a reception on Thursday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. in promotion of Toledo Opera’s upcoming production of Blue, which chronicles the story of a modern-day black family whose father is a police officer. This event is made possible by the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge Grant.
Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure

Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
Toledo Jeep Fest speeds in this weekend

The Toledo Jeep Fest 2022 returns bigger and better than ever! Whom better to give us all the details and history of this beloved community event, then Jerry Huber, retired Jeep Plant Manager and TJF Board Member. For a schedule of events, click HERE.
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
Toledo city pool admission will be free this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer vacation wraps up, Toledo will have a free weekend around the corner for city pools. A recent $1,000 donation will allow all open pools to have free admission Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. "We are so grateful for the generosity of...
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry

Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
