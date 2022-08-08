Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
nbc24.com
Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
nbc24.com
TARTA to provide rides to, from Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will serve as a transportation sponsor for the Toledo Jeep Fest. Saturday, Jeep Fest Express will be available to transport visitors from Franklin Park Mall to Erie Street and Madison Avenue. Those trips will head out every 30-60 minutes from...
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
toledo.com
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum to Host Preserving the African American Legacy in Law Enforcement
Toledo Opera, The African American Police League, and the Toledo Police Museum present a reception on Thursday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. in promotion of Toledo Opera’s upcoming production of Blue, which chronicles the story of a modern-day black family whose father is a police officer. This event is made possible by the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge Grant.
toledocitypaper.com
Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure
Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
nbc24.com
Toledo Jeep Fest speeds in this weekend
The Toledo Jeep Fest 2022 returns bigger and better than ever! Whom better to give us all the details and history of this beloved community event, then Jerry Huber, retired Jeep Plant Manager and TJF Board Member. For a schedule of events, click HERE.
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
Teen shot while walking to west Toledo Taco Bell early Friday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police said a teenager was shot in west Toledo shortly after midnight on Friday while walking on foot. The shooting occurred at the intersection of W. Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive in north Toledo. The victim said they were walking to a Taco Bell when a vehicle drove by and fired. They received a gun shot wound to their left foot.
Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!
TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
The harsh reality of 'backyard breeding': Toledo Humane Society staff explains
TOLEDO, Ohio — The term "backyard breeders" is commonly used to describe when dogs are bred for fun, money or to create purebred pups. Toledo Area Humane Society staff said most of the time, dogs used for this kind of breeding end up in a shelter. The Humane Society recently took in six of these dogs.
13abc.com
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year. The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.
WTOL-TV
Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
nbc24.com
Toledo city pool admission will be free this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer vacation wraps up, Toledo will have a free weekend around the corner for city pools. A recent $1,000 donation will allow all open pools to have free admission Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. "We are so grateful for the generosity of...
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
WTOL-TV
Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
13abc.com
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday. Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12. According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony...
13abc.com
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
