ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimble County, TX

3 dead after attempting to evade Police

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDrkv_0h9cGz1100

KIMBLE, Texas — On August 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM a vehicle attempting to evade Police crashed, leading to the death of all three occupants.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle evaded at which point a pursuit ensued. Kimble County Sheriff’s Office Deputies deployed a tire deflation device that the driver intentionally swerved.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed a second tire deflation device to attempt to slow down the vehicle in a safe manner however the driver attempted to swerve around the tire deflation device for the second time at which point he lost control and went over it, sending the vehicle off the roadway striking multiple trees and a metal fence on US 377, approximately 3 miles south of Junction, Texas.

The driver was Exavion Dontrelle Mackey, 31 years old, and the passengers were Silvia Ruiz-Hernandez, 30 years old, and Pedro Luis Hernandez Ruiz, 41 years old. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
moderncampground.com

Texas Hill County Campground to Unveil Major Improvements

By The River Campground (Texas) will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 23, 2022, with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce present to unveil the new restoration project. According to a press release, By The River Campground in Kerrville recently completed a restoration project to upgrade and improve...
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Kimble County, TX
City
Junction, TX
brady-today.com

BISD Board of Trustees Approve Going Forward With Guardian Program

The Brady ISD Board of Trustees met Thursday night for a special meeting at 6PM regarding school security and possible implementation of the Guardian Program. As there were no public comments, Board President Reed Williams then recessed the Trustees into Executive Session at 6:01PM. After about 45 minutes of deliberation...
BRADY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy