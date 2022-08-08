ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DiFiore Pal Galgano Caught on Wiretap Trying to Tamper with a Juror-Listen to the Tape Here!

Why Was He Never Charged with This Crime? “Reeked of a coverup.”. The disbarrment proceedings against NYS Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, filed by former Putnam County DA Adam Levy, are based on one central theme. That DiFiore, while Westchester County DA, improperly used her office to protect her campaign finance chair, Westchester attorney George Galgano.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood

A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
NEW PALTZ, NY
boropark24.com

Boro Park Bachurim Rescued near Katrina Falls in Thompson

A group of twenty-four bachurim from a Boro Park yeshiva were vacationing in South Fallsburg and were hiking up the trail to Katrina Falls in Thompson. Several of them went off the trail at one point, and before they knew it, they had lost the trail. They alerted Hatzolah, which...
THOMPSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead Behind Newburgh Building, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the...
NEWBURGH, NY
