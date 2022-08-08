Read full article on original website
‘Is she being held captive against her will? That terrifies me’: Missing Maura Murray’s sister speaks after new search
Julie Murray has a framed, handwritten note from her little sister in the living room of her Virgina home.It’s one of the last written messages she received from her beloved younger sibling, Maura, before the nursing student vanished into thin air more than 18 years ago.And Ms Murray was working from that same home, her dog Stoney keeping her company, when she got a call out of the blue last week about Maura – whose disappearance has tormented her family and fascinated the internet since February 2004.There was a new search, New Hampshire authorities told the 42-year-old West Point graduate,...
Last Massachusetts Resident Classified As ‘witch’ Exonerated 329 Years Later
Deep in the pages of Massachusetts’ $53 billion state budget, you’ll find the name of a woman many considered a witch. Well, on July 28, after Governor Charlie Baker signed the $53 billion state budget, the New York Times reported that Elizabeth Johnson, the last remaining state resident to be legally classified as a witch, was exonerated.
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts advances to rematch with Maine for New England Regional championship
BRISTOL – Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League is headed for an epic rematch with Maine in the New England Regional Championship after eliminating New Hampshire. Maine previously defeated Massachusetts 10-4 during the second round of the tournament, but Massachusetts Manager Chad Gillpatrick said he is confident in his team.
Comments / 0