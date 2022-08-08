'Average turnout' for primary election, county clerk says

It was a good, but average, turnout for last week’s primary elections, Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said.

“Overall, we had a very smooth Election Day with turnout right at our average over the past several August primary cycles – roughly 35 percent (of residents),” Roebuck said. “We had a lot of engaged voters participating and truly an amazing team of election workers and local clerks who did an outstanding job (Aug. 2) with ensuring good customer service for our voters.”