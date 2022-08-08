ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Online petition asks OU to rehire former assistant coach Cale Gundy

MOORE, Okla. — Fans have come out in support of former Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy after he announced his resignation for reading an offensive term on a player's iPad during a recent film session. In a social media post, Gundy apologized and explained why he resigned. He...
KOCO

New class of Sooners prepare for upcoming school year with move-in day at OU

NORMAN, Okla. — Tuesday was move-in day at the University of Oklahoma as a new class of Sooners prepared for the upcoming school year. Students moving into the dorms said they’re ready for the next four years together in what may be a record-sized freshman class at OU. They are excited, emotional, and ready for the year.
KOCO

OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC's inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
KOCO

KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. debuts on Aug. 15

OKLAHOMA CITY — You will soon be able to watch KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. On Aug. 15, KOCO 5 will launch a new hourlong weekday newscast that will be co-anchored by Abigail Ogle and Zach Rael with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m....
KOCO

Putnam City Schools welcoming students back for first day of classes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Students and families are gearing up for their first official day of the new Oklahoma school year. Putnam City Schools officials told KOCO 5 they’re excited to welcome their more than 18,000 students back to the classroom. But they said there are a few things people should know before you head back.
KOCO

Oklahoma students join initiative to raise money for world needs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma students have joined a national initiative to raise money for the world’s greatest needs. The students at John Marshall School have joined a national initiative for the World Needs challenge. Students raised close to $140,000 to help a big issue our world is facing: keeping the oceans clean and safe.
KOCO

Putnam City Schools set to return to class Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City Schools is among one of the first districts in the Oklahoma City metro to head back to class starting Wednesday. As the new year approaches, district officials want to make sure parents, guardians and students have what they need. Putnam City Schools' website has a list of the school supplies needed, which varies by grade and school.
KOCO

Community supports mother after father murders 3 children in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a mother after the father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.
