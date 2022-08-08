Read full article on original website
Online petition asks OU to rehire former assistant coach Cale Gundy
MOORE, Okla. — Fans have come out in support of former Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy after he announced his resignation for reading an offensive term on a player's iPad during a recent film session. In a social media post, Gundy apologized and explained why he resigned. He...
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
Former OU coach Cale Gundy read racially charged word multiple times, HC Brent Venables says
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables said now-former assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading a racially charged word multiple times during a recent film session with players. Gundy announced his resignation Sunday night, during which he apologized and explained what happened. Gundy said he noticed...
Oklahoma cracks down on unsportsmanlike behavior for players, coaches, fans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma cracked down on unsportsmanlike behavior for players, coaches and even fans. There is a new rule when it comes to high school sports. Now, an entire team can forfeit their entire season after two instances of unsportsmanlike behavior. This includes fans. “Were talking about acts...
New class of Sooners prepare for upcoming school year with move-in day at OU
NORMAN, Okla. — Tuesday was move-in day at the University of Oklahoma as a new class of Sooners prepared for the upcoming school year. Students moving into the dorms said they’re ready for the next four years together in what may be a record-sized freshman class at OU. They are excited, emotional, and ready for the year.
OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC's inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. debuts on Aug. 15
OKLAHOMA CITY — You will soon be able to watch KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. On Aug. 15, KOCO 5 will launch a new hourlong weekday newscast that will be co-anchored by Abigail Ogle and Zach Rael with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m....
Stitt agrees with sanction after state board of education downgrades school’s accreditation
MUSTANG, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt said he agreed with the sanction after the state Board of Education downgraded a school’s education. For the first time, Stitt talked about the punishment. This goes back to the bill that includes critical race theory, which the governor supports. The state...
OKC chamber hosts panel for leaders to discuss challenges, concerns about school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Chamber put together a panel for leaders to discuss their biggest challenges and concerns heading into a new school year. The summer is over for tens of thousands of families in the metro. The school bell rang in some districts on Wednesday, and even more will start on Thursday.
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
Putnam City Schools welcoming students back for first day of classes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students and families are gearing up for their first official day of the new Oklahoma school year. Putnam City Schools officials told KOCO 5 they’re excited to welcome their more than 18,000 students back to the classroom. But they said there are a few things people should know before you head back.
Injuries reported after fire at senior living center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Injuries have been reported after a fire at a senior living center in Oklahoma City. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to Northwest 56thStreet where a senior living center was on fire. The flames are out now, but injuries have been reported. KOCO 5 will provide...
Oklahoma students join initiative to raise money for world needs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma students have joined a national initiative to raise money for the world’s greatest needs. The students at John Marshall School have joined a national initiative for the World Needs challenge. Students raised close to $140,000 to help a big issue our world is facing: keeping the oceans clean and safe.
Putnam City Schools set to return to class Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City Schools is among one of the first districts in the Oklahoma City metro to head back to class starting Wednesday. As the new year approaches, district officials want to make sure parents, guardians and students have what they need. Putnam City Schools' website has a list of the school supplies needed, which varies by grade and school.
Del City first responders surround high school, reminding drivers to slow down
DEL CITY, Okla. — Del City first responders surrounded the high school, reminding drivers to slow down. Wednesday was the first day back to school for thousands of students. It was also the first day back to obeying school zone safety laws for drivers. KOCO 5 clocked cars going...
First responders help boost safety in school zones as Mid-Del students return to class
DEL CITY, Okla. — First responders are at Mid-Del schools to highlight safety, especially in school zones. More than 12,000 students are heading back to school in the district, and officials want to make sure the children are protected. The fire department's apparatus will be stationed in school zones...
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Community supports mother after father murders 3 children in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a mother after the father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.
