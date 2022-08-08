ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 WORD

Arrest made in Upstate weekend shooting

An arrest has been made following a weekend shooting at a Greenville apartment complex. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 28-year-old William Joseph Lacey III in connection to the shooting Sunday.

