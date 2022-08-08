Read full article on original website
Related
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in the Upstate
A motorcyclist is dead following a weekend crash in the Upstate. The collision happened on Highway 39 in Laurens County, around 5:45 yesterday (Sunday) evening.
Search is on for the suspect in Oconee County weekend shooting
The search is on for the suspect in an Oconee County shooting from over the weekend. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Rock Crusher Road in Walhalla.
One wounded in Greenville shooting Sunday
One person is injured after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 3AM at 3500 Pelham Road in Greenville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in Upstate weekend shooting
An arrest has been made following a weekend shooting at a Greenville apartment complex. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 28-year-old William Joseph Lacey III in connection to the shooting Sunday.
Comments / 0